Falcons’ Arthur Smith Trolls Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur [WATCH]

On Tuesday Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was in the midst of answering run-of-the-mill football questions at his press conference when a member of the media asked what was prefaced as being “a weird question.”

The reporter went on to inquire about Smith’s Falcons hat and pullover and “any superstitions he may have” in terms of what he wears on game day.

“I don’t think anybody is buying a ticket to come look at me on the sidelines. I don’t have that kind of ego,” Smith replied, before noting that a lot of what he chooses to wear at practice and at games is simply based on practicality.

Pressed to discuss his clothing choices a little further, he said, “There are certain things that I like—that I’m comfortable with—but it’s not like … I don’t think I’m sweet and awesome,” he continued. “I don’t spend an hour—like Matt LaFleur does—looking in the mirror before he runs out there….

“You can tell Matt I said that,” he added, referring to the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, without even cracking a smile. Watch the exchange immediately below:





Smith and LaFleur Worked Together in 2018

It’s worth noting that Smith and LaFleur were both part of the Tennessee Titans coaching staff in 2018. (LaFleur was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and Smith was the tight ends coach.)

The next year LaFleur, 41, was hired to be the head coach of the Packers, and Smith, 39, was promoted to offensive coordinator of the Titans, a position he held for two seasons before being hired to serve as head coach of the Falcons.

It’s also worth noting that Smith and LaFleur also appear to have a great relationship. After he was hired in Green Bay, LaFleur offered the highest praise for the man who replaced him, telling Paul Kuharsky—who covers the Titans for Outkick 360 and paulkuharsky.com—that he “has a lot of respect for him, not only as a football coach but as a man. I think he is of the highest character. He’s a good family man, he loves his wife and kids, he’s a fun guy to be around. I think he is exactly what you look for when you are trying to hire people.”

Still, it should be interesting to hear what LaFleur has to say when he is asked about Smith’s comment at his next press conference. Stay tuned….

Rams Claim Tyler Hall on Waivers

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Los Angeles Rams were awarded former Falcons defensive back Tyler Hall on waivers—with Hall having been waived by Atlanta a day earlier.

Rams awarded Tyler Hall off waivers from Falcons — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 10, 2021

The 22-year-old signed with the Falcons last year after going undrafted out of the University of Wyoming. He was released prior to the start of the 2020 regular season and spent much of last year on Atlanta’s practice squad.

According to Pro Football Reference, Hall appeared in nine games during his rookie year and made six tackles, seeing action on six defensive snaps and 125 special teams plays.

