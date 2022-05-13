Viral Photo of Newest Falcons WR Has Fans & Media Giddy [LOOK]

Friday the 13th treated Atlanta Falcons fans well after the team traded for a massive wide receiver: former Las Vegas Raiders 2020 third-round pick Bryan Edwards.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was the first to break the news via Twitter before ESPN’s Adam Schefter chimed in with the compensation details.

The @Raiders are trading wide receiver Bryan Ewards to the Atlanta Falcons. Terms not disclosed. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 13, 2022

Per sources close to Schefter, the Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick.

Compensation update: Raiders traded WR Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per source. https://t.co/qyjPmkYS1p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 13, 2022

Fans Go Crazy Over Edwards’ Size

A 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver, Edwards has been compared to NFL greats such as Terrell Owens and Randy Moss, according to Raiders’ digital guy Levi Edwards.

Jon Gruden said on NFL Network Bryan Edwards has been looking like Terrell Owens, but he’s looking more like Randy Moss to me. He’s been catching balls with corners draped over him all Training Camp. — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) August 4, 2021

And the big man joins two more giants on Atlanta’s receiving offense in 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end Kyle Pitts and 6-foot-4, 209-pound wideout Drake London.

In fact, fans and the media members are already addressing the addition of his massive size across Twitter.:

Welcome to the Falcons Bryan Edwards pic.twitter.com/jJEmfhZI1l — RidleySZN (@SznRidley) May 13, 2022

Kyle Pitts: 6’6, 247 lbs

Auden Tate: 6’5, 228 lbs

Drake London: 6’4, 219 lbs

Bryan Edwards: 6’3, 215 lbs

Cordarralle Patterson, 6’2, 220 lbs The #Falcons got some BIG pass catchers ready to go this fall. pic.twitter.com/ax1DpBaMrO — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 13, 2022

It looks like the Falcons are building a mobile brick wall:

Drake London – 6’4 219

Kyle Pitts – 6’6 245

Auden Tate – 6’5 228

Bryan Edwards – 6’3 215

Cordarrelle Patterson – 6’2 227 Arthur Smith is trying to play a physical brand of football. Put your mouthpiece in. — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) May 13, 2022

And some would say this was a smart move for the Falcons:

I loveeeeeee the move for Bryan Edwards! — Cam Marino (@MarinoNFL) May 13, 2022

One may even believe the exchange was a steal:

Bryan Edwards is gonna be a dog for Atlanta. They got a steal — Sal Gargiulo (@SalGargiulo2) May 13, 2022

The Falcons are could now be real competitors in the NFC South:

Saints:

Michael Thomas

Chris Olave

Jarvis Landry Falcons:

Drake London

Kyle Pitts

Bryan Edwards Bucs:

Mike Evans

Chris Godwin

Russell Gage Panthers: DJ Moore — Michael Rimmer (@AVL_Mike) May 13, 2022

Edwards finished the 2021 season with 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

