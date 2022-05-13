Viral Photo of Newest Falcons WR Has Fans & Media Giddy [LOOK]

Friday the 13th treated Atlanta Falcons fans well after the team traded for a massive wide receiver: former Las Vegas Raiders 2020 third-round pick Bryan Edwards.
Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was the first to break the news via Twitter before ESPN’s Adam Schefter chimed in with the compensation details.
Per sources close to Schefter, the Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick.
Fans Go Crazy Over Edwards’ Size
A 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver, Edwards has been compared to NFL greats such as Terrell Owens and Randy Moss, according to Raiders’ digital guy Levi Edwards.
And the big man joins two more giants on Atlanta’s receiving offense in 6-foot-6, 247-pound tight end Kyle Pitts and 6-foot-4, 209-pound wideout Drake London.
In fact, fans and the media members are already addressing the addition of his massive size across Twitter.:
It looks like the Falcons are building a mobile brick wall:
And some would say this was a smart move for the Falcons:
One may even believe the exchange was a steal:
The Falcons are could now be real competitors in the NFC South:
Edwards finished the 2021 season with 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.
