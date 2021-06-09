Calvin Ridley Out for Falcons Minicamp After Surgery: Report

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that starting wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be out for the Atlanta Falcons mandatory mini training camp, which kicked off on Tuesday, June 8.

Rapoport added that Ridley had undergone “minor” surgery due to lingering foot issues, but should be ready to go for training camp which starts on July 27.

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley recently underwent minor foot surgery from Dr Robert Anderson in Green Bay, source said. A little cleanup. No participation in minicamp, but should be fine for training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

Head coach Arthur Smith would not confirm Ridley’s status when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“We have a few guys … that are in different phases of our offseason program,” Smith said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Really, the entire objective is to get these guys into the best shape going into training camp and ready to roll ultimately for the regular season for somebody like in Calvin’s spot. We have different guys working through different things.”

Calvin Ridley Set to Be Matt Ryan’s No. 1 Receiver

With Julio Jones no longer in the picture, Calvin Ridley will undoubtedly be Matt Ryan’s new target.

Ridley already has plenty of experience after emerging as the Falcons’ leader in receiving yards last season with 1,374 yards on 90 catches and nine touchdowns.

Jones played just nine games last season, so with the seven outings he missed, it was Ridley’s job to step up, which he did.

In fact, his numbers actually went up as he averaged 109 receiving yards during Jones’s seven-game absence, per AtlantaFalcons.com. In five of the game, he exceeded triple digits and in total, he had 50 catches for 763 yards and three touchdowns.

Ridley’s 2020 performance ended with a second-team All-Pro accolade.

Along with Ridley, Falcons’ new tight end, Kyle Pitts, will likely be the Falcons’ 2021 leaders in receiving. Ryan will also have two more top targets in Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst.

