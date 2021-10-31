Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Makes Decision to ‘Step Away From Football’

Atlanta Falcons fans finally have some clarity as to why Calvin Ridley hasn’t been available for two games this season.

For the second time this season, Ridley was announced inactive for a personal matter, this time against the Carolina Panthers. The first time came against the New York Jets in Week 5.

Ridley posted a statement via Twitter which revealed that he will be taking some time away from football to focus on his mental health:

“These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley wrote. “This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future. I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support during this time.”

