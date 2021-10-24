Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Returns From ‘Mental Health Break’

Matt Ryan will have his No. 1 option back today in wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is returning from a mental health break after missing the Atlanta Falcons’ London trip, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Ridley Is Happy to Be Back
Earlier this week, Ridley made it clear he was happy to be back playing football after missing the Falcons’ London game and spending last week resting during the team’s bye.
“It feels great,” Ridley said. “…I was around my family; I was tired of sitting down. I was able to get back when the team got back [from England] and get running and stuff. It felt great to be around the guys. Ready to play some football.”
At the time he didn’t feel the need to open up as to why he didn’t make the trip across the pond, but he understood why fans were curious and added he does in fact have a passport.
“For me personally, it shouldn’t matter because – mind your business,” Ridley said. “But, in today’s world, yeah, I do. To me, I don’t think it should. If I say it’s personal, it’s personal.”
Ridley has racked up 255 receiving yards on 27 receptions and one touchdown.
Welcome back, Ridley.
