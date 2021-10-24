Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Returns From ‘Mental Health Break’

Matt Ryan will have his No. 1 option back today in wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is returning from a mental health break after missing the Atlanta Falcons’ London trip, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

From @NFLGameDay: #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is out today and has an outside chance at next week. He should be back by Nov. 7. Meanwhile, the #Falcons welcome back star WR Calvin Ridley after a week away due to a mental health break.

Ridley Is Happy to Be Back

Earlier this week, Ridley made it clear he was happy to be back playing football after missing the Falcons’ London game and spending last week resting during the team’s bye.

“It feels great,” Ridley said. “…I was around my family; I was tired of sitting down. I was able to get back when the team got back [from England] and get running and stuff. It felt great to be around the guys. Ready to play some football.”

At the time he didn’t feel the need to open up as to why he didn’t make the trip across the pond, but he understood why fans were curious and added he does in fact have a passport.

“For me personally, it shouldn’t matter because – mind your business,” Ridley said. “But, in today’s world, yeah, I do. To me, I don’t think it should. If I say it’s personal, it’s personal.”

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley did not want to elaborate on the “personal matter” that led to him missing the last game. He did say that he has a passport. pic.twitter.com/HRYKoWTFYs — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 21, 2021

Ridley has racked up 255 receiving yards on 27 receptions and one touchdown.

Welcome back, Ridley.