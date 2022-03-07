Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Banned From NFL for 2022 Season: Report

The NFL has suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the 2022 season after the league found that he had been gambling on NFL games, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on May 7.

The NFL is suspending #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley indefinitely for at least the 2022 season for gambling on NFL games after he left the team last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2022

Rodger Goodell’s Official Letter to Calvin Ridley

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell notified Ridley of his suspension via the letter below:

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game,” Goodell wrote. “This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

The league’s statement stated that Ridley’s gambling activity during a five-day stretch period in November of 2021 while he was away from the team on the reserve non-football illness list.

Ridley played in just five games last season before he announced on October 31, 2021 that he would be stepping away from football to take care of his mental well-being.

The NFL also stated that Ridley may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023.

