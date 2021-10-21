Calvin Ridley on Falcons’ Healthy Offense: ‘We’re Dangerous’

The Atlanta Falcons offense is almost 100% healthy heading into Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins.

While they won’t have their starting right guard in Kaleb McGary available on Sunday, they will have all of their weapons back in the lineup, including top receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Add in Kyle Pitts, Mike, Davis, and Cordarelle Patterson, and the Dolphins’ defense could be in trouble.

“We’re dangerous,” Ridley said after practice on Thursday, Oct. 21, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “When everyone’s up and playing, we should be able to move the ball on anybody, score on anybody. Personally, that’s how I feel. I know my teammates feel like that, too.”

Ridley Confirms He Has a Passport

Ridley also noted that he was happy to be back playing football after missing the Falcons’ London game and spending last week resting during the team’s bye.

“It feels great,” Ridley said. “…I was around my family; I was tired of sitting down. I was able to get back when the team got back [from England] and get running and stuff. It felt great to be around the guys. Ready to play some football.”

Ridley didn’t feel the need to elaborate on why he didn’t make the trip across the pond but he understood why fans were curious and added he does in fact have a passport.

“For me personally, it shouldn’t matter because – mind your business,” Ridley said. “But, in today’s world, yeah, I do. To me, I don’t think it should. If I say it’s personal, it’s personal.”

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley did not want to elaborate on the “personal matter” that led to him missing the last game. He did say that he has a passport. pic.twitter.com/HRYKoWTFYs — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 21, 2021

Pitts Is Finally Settling in His Role

The Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick was “nowhere” to be found heading into Week 5 against the New York Jets.

But his “unicorn” self came to life and finished the day with 119 receiving yards and his first NFL career touchdown in the team’s 27-20 victory across the pond on October 10.

Prior to his career-day, fans were on edge about Pitts and questioned the Falcons’ first-round pick, but his teammates had zero doubts.

“We all know what Kyle can do,” Patterson said after the win. “Like coach always say, he expects stuff like that from Kyle. We do too. He was the fourth overall pick. He got every asset. He got good speed, hands, routes.

“Stuff like that happen to Kyle, we want it to happen every week. We just proud of the guy. He’s been coming each and every week. He’s doing everything he can. There’s a lot on his plate, but it comes with the territory.

“We always got his back. We support him. We just hope he continues to do that.”

Pitts wasn’t alone carrying the team as Patterson had 114 total yards from scrimmage on 14 carries and seven catches and it didn’t go unnoticed by head coach Arthur Smith.

“Kyle stepped up, him and Patterson both,” Smith said in the post-game presser. “Like I said, we’ll continue to evolve offensively. It was good. He (Pitts) won one-on-one matchups, he made some big-time plays for us. Like I said, it’s a long game for us. Everybody wants the hot pick after week one. You have to see continual improvement. That’s why Kyle is here. He’ll continue to improve.”

With Pitts finally settling into his role and Patterson also staring in the receiving game, Matt Ryan will be overwhelmed with ammo when the Falcons take on Miami.