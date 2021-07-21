Rams Fans React to Cam Akers’ Injury, Spark Todd Gurley Conversation

Los Angeles Rams rising star running back, Cam Akers, has a torn Achilles and is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Rams’ RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles, as @TomPelissero reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

The Rams followed with their own announcement but did not go into detail on a potential return.

Cam Akers sustains torn Achilles — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 20, 2021

Akers suffered the tear while working out on his own and underwent testing to confirm the injury.

Rams Fans Spark Todd Gurley Conversation

The devastating news surrounding Akers has sparked a conversation via Twitter about a potential Rams reunion with ex-running back Todd Gurley.

Gurley was the Rams lead back until they let him go and drafted Akers in 2020.

Makes a lot of sense for the Rams to consider reuniting with Todd Gurley following Cam Akers’ injury. — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) July 20, 2021

The Rams are going to sign Todd Gurley again, aren’t they? — Mitch Carl (@DFSnDONUTS) July 20, 2021

A lot of fans are rooting for the longshot reunion.

Todd Gurley going back to the rams is something that needs to happen — T 🀄️ (@BaltimoreJits) July 20, 2021

Probably won’t happen but it would be really fun if the Rams brought back Todd Gurley — Joel Moran (@joelvmoran) July 20, 2021

Could see a Todd Gurley – Rams reunion in the near future — ‘House Money’ Hawks (@hawksfan3344) July 20, 2021

However, some fans don’t want to see Gurley back in a Rams uniform, let alone hear his name.

I wish Cam Akers a speedy recovery. With that being said… I shouldn’t hear a peep about Todd Gurley ever again from a rams fan. Don’t want to hear about a knee or nothing. — Todd Gurley Stan account (@BurnerTapia) July 20, 2021

And the Rams and Gurley had a little falling out…but don’t worry, Gurley got paid.

Only thing about the whole Todd Gurley to the #Rams idea, wasn’t there a dispute about his contract or him not being paid what he was supposed to be paid? I’m wondering if that was resolved w/o burned bridges or if that even matters to Gurley or the Rams right now. — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) July 20, 2021

Gurley’s “Glory Days” Are Behind Him

Is Todd Gurley’s NFL playing days over?

Gurley was the Atlanta Falcons lead back last season, averaging just 3.5 yards per carry on a career-low 195 carries and nine rushing touchdowns.

Gurley’s best days came when he played with the Los Angeles Rams after being drafted by them 10th overall in 2015.

In five seasons with the Rams, he eclipsed three Pro Bowls, including 2017, when he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year after recording 279 carries for 1,305 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns while adding 64 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdown catches.

But his best NFL career season came in 2018, when he was named first-team All-Pro for a second straight year after gaining 1,251 yards on just 256 carries while scoring 17 rushing touchdowns. He also added 59 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdown catches.

Gurley visited the Baltimore Ravens back in June but never reached a contract deal. He should be a cheap veteran addition if a team decides to pick him up.

