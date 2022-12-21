Falcons’ Underrated Guard Earns Long Overdue Pro Bowl Invite

Atlanta Falcons star guard Chris Lindstrom is finally getting the recognition he deserved after being named to his first Pro Bowl.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Falcons OL Chris Lindstrom has been named to the Pro Bowl. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 22, 2022

Lindstrom, who has started every game this year, has played a key role in blocking for the Falcons’ rushing attack, which ranks third across the league.

Unfortunately for Falcons’ dual-threat running back Cordarrelle Patterson, Lindstrom was the only Falcons player this year to be selected to the 2023 NFC Pro Bowl roster.

Lindstrom Is Also a Man of the Year Nominee

Lindstrom is also a 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The league has given out the prestigious award since 1970, which was later renamed after the late Chicago Bears star in 1999. The Man of the Year Award recognizes a player for his excellence both on and off the field. All 32 teams nominate a who has made the most positive impact in their community.

According to John Deighton of the team’s official website, Lindstrom has been active in the community since entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 2019 from launching a Georgia chapter of Best Buddies International and surprising local teachers with a shopping spree for their classrooms to serving meals to families in need at the Atlanta Ronald McDonald House and he even brought a food truck to Flowery Branch High School to feed the football team.

But it doesn’t end there according to Deighton, Lindstrom has also “cooked dinner for a breast cancer fighter and her family at the Atlanta Falcons Dazzle & Dine event, provided Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Atlanta’s Westside during Falcons Feast, took part in the organization’s visit to Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington, spent time with hospital staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for their season kickoff party and cleaned Anderson Park on Atlanta’s Westside during the Falcons Hometown Huddle event.”

Per NFL.com, the winner will receive a $250,000 donation made to a charity of their choice and all other 31 nominees will receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice.

Lindstrom Was Surprisingly Snubbed in 2021

Lindstrom was snubbed of both a Pro Bowl invite and All-Pro honors last season which came quite a surprise.

Because while the Falcons’ offensive line finished the season ranked 27th overall in 2021, Linstrom was the only guard across the entire league to allow zero sacks through 17 games.

Not to mention that having such an impressive season didn’t come easy for Lindstrom, who lost his mom, Dawn to cancer, just before Week 16’s matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Ex-Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked three times against the Lions that week, however, Lindstrom was not one to blame as the third-year guard was Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded offensive lineman with a 92.5.

The Falcons initially drafted Lindstrom out of Boston College in the first round (14th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and he has been a reliable addition to the offensive line ever since.

Congratulations, Chris Lindstrom on your way overdue Pro Bowl selection.

Next up is a contract extension!