Falcons ‘Unlock’ Pass Rush in Latest Mock Draft

One more sleep until the Atlanta Falcons’ bye week is over, which means some more time for 2023 Mock Draft fun!

The Falcons have a few needs to address entering next year’s draft, including on the defensive side of the ball with their pass rush.

In Pro Football Network’s newest mock, the Falcons bring in a shiny new toy by grabbing Clemson stud defensive tackle in the first round: Bryan Bresee.

“Arnold Ebiketie has been a resounding success for the Atlanta Falcons in his rookie season. Yet, sometimes at Christmas, you need an add-on for a toy you already possess to enhance your enjoyment. “Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is the ultimate add-on for this Atlanta defense. His mere presence can help unlock the Falcons’ pass rush while having the ability to brutalize in the backfield. There’s a reason why Bresee’s oft-earned comparisons to J.J. Watt — he’s a size, strength, power, mismatch who can bulldoze offensive linemen for fun.”

Bresee Remains a Top 15 Draft Pick Despite Setbacks

Bresee had an unfortunate 2022 season after missing time due to an injury, illness and the death of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, who passed away in September from cancer.

Despite those setbacks, ESPN’s Todd McShay believes Bresee remains a top-15 pick heading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Texas Tech’s Wilson and Clemson’s Murphy should be top-15 picks, and Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is likely to join them,” McShay said. “All three are currently ranked in my top 10.”

Through 9 games this season, Bresee logged 13 total tackles, with 4.5 tackles for loss (-18 yards), 2.5 sacks (-15 yards), 2 passes defense and 3 QB hurries.

“At 6-6 and 275 pounds, Wilson has outstanding length and finishing strength, compiling seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss for a second straight year,” McShay continued. “Murphy has a similar frame (6-5, 275 pounds) and displays a quick first step and impressive bend, helping him to 6.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 2022. Bresee, meanwhile, is a 6-5, 305-pound defensive tackle who has more upside than his Tigers teammate. He’s a dominant run defender, thanks to great upper-body strength and quick hands.”

Atlanta’s Defense Could Use the Pass Rush Help

The Falcons’ defense has been a lot better than last season, particularly in stopping the run game. However, they still struggled to lock down a solid pass rush.

Grady Jarrett, Lorenzo Carter and Ta’Quon Graham have been the rocks on Atlanta’s defensive line, but they can’t do it all themselves.

Last year, the team turned to Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State) in the second round and DeAngelo Malone (Westerb Kentucky) in the third, in hopes of solidfying the pass rush Ebiketie has shown flashes of being a long-term Falcon, while Malone has spent most of his time on special teams.

Second-year outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji has played a key role in plugging the run game, but hasn’t been able to factor his skills into stopping the passing game.

If the rookies continue to develope through the next four games and in the offseason and the vets keep pushing, then maybe––just maybe–– Bresee could be the ultimate missing link to Atlanta’s pass defense.