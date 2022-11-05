Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson Releases Return Hype Video: WATCH

He’s BAAAAAAACK!

After four long weeks on injured reserve following a minor knee procedure, Atlanta Falcon’s No. 1 running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, has been activated and will play on Sunday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported the good news for Atlanta.

The #Falcons are activating RB Cordarrelle Patterson off IR today, sources say. He’ll be back in action tomorrow vs. the #Chargers after practicing all week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2022

And then Patterson followed up with a confirmation hype video.

Patterson Admits He’s Not at 100%

Patterson was designated to return to practice on Wednesday, November 2. While he was in good spirits over his return, he admitted to the media that he was not feeling 100 percent himself just yet.

But then again, who really is at this point?

“Nobody’s 100 percent––what at Week 9? So, feeling that 90 percent right feels pretty good,” Patterson told reporters after practice.

In patterson’s absence, a trio of young Falcons backs took over the rushing duties: Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams.

Patterson was overall impressed with their performances and doesn’t plan on getting in their way.

“The next man up, that’s what it is and they did a heck of a job,” Patterson said. “And this week if I can’t go, they’re still going to keep doing what they’re supposed to be doing. Until I’m back––when I’m back––they’re still going to shine.”

Before heading to IR, Patterson rushed for 340 yards on 58 carries and three touchdowns. He remains the team’s top rusher, despite missing four weeks.

Patterson’s Return is Huge for Atlanta

The Falcons (4-4) are on tap to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) tomorrow.

A banged-up Falcons defense will have their work cut out for them trying to slow down dual-threat quarterback Justin Herbert and star running back Austin Ekeler. The Bolts’ offensive line will also chip in in the struggle as they have been a force for most of the season.

However, they could catch a break with the Chargers’ starting wideouts Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) ruled out with injuries. LA’s Kicker Dustin Hopkins is also dealing with a hamstring injury and won’t play. However, starting wideout Joshua Palmer has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will play, but the team will be without tight end Donald Parham, who has not.

Much like the Falcons’ defense, the Chargers’ defense is depleted as well with defensive end Jerry Tillery (back) and linebacker Chris Rumph ll (knee) bother ruled out against Atlanta.

But, the Chargers won’t have it any easier against a Falcons team that loves to run the ball and has a strong chance of having a field day against an LA defense that has allowed a staggering 5.7 rushing yards per attempt, the worst in the league. That doesn’t match up well against a Falcons offense that ranks fifth in rushing yards and eighth in rushing touchdowns a game.

That’s where the help from Patterson will be huge. However, it’s worth noting that even without Patterson in the lineup, Atlanta’s run game has held up just fine. In fact, the Falcons are the first team in NFL history to have four players with 250-plus rushing yards through the first eight games of the season: Marcus Mariota, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Cordarrelle Patterson.