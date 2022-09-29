Falcons’ Rookie RB Could End Up With ‘Bigger’ Role vs. Browns

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson missed practice for the second day in a row this week.

According to the Falcons’ injury report on Wednesday and Thursday, the team is resting the veteran, who is dealing with a knee injury.

On the bright side, Patterson was the only player listed on Atlanta’s injury report ahead of Week 4’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported that Patterson declined to speak to the media, but said he will on Sunday––which is also good news.

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson officially listed as did not practice with a knee issue. Patterson declined to talk today in the locker room, saying he will talk Sunday. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 29, 2022

Rothstein also made note that Sunday could potentially mean a bigger role for the Falcons’ rookie running back.

Cordarrelle Patterson was not at open to the media portion of practice for the second straight day. Will be curious to see what the injury report is listed as for Patterson today as yesterday was "rest/knee" Could mean bigger roles for Tyler Allgeier & Avery Williams. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 29, 2022

What Happens If Patterson Misses Week 4?

If Patterson for some reason does end up being sidelined against Cleveland, the Falcons will have to rely on rookie running back Tyler Allgeier and/or Avery Williams as Rothstein noted.

Allgeier was inactive for Atlanta’s season opener but played in Week 1 and Week 2, logging 55 yards on 16 attempts for an average of 3.4 yards per carry.

Despite seeing very little action, head coach Arthur Smith has been overall impressed with the 2022 third-round pick’s contribution thus far,

“I’ve been pleased with a lot of those young guys,” Smith said earlier this week. “Tyler (Allgeier), Bernie (Jared Bernhardt), Frank Darby. Frank’s done a good job with the plan and I’m happy to see him out there contributing; Feleipe (Franks) a little bit. We’ve got so many young guys that are stepping up.”

Allgeier also has a very impressive preseason where he showed off his versatility.

He ran for 25 yards on three carries in Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Detroit Lions. On one of those carries, he ran for 15 yards.

a couple of #25 Tyler Allgeier runs from last night. First clip he does a great job running through a DL arm tackle through the hole. But I especially love the second run on Duo. Starts to bounce the run but has enough quickness and burst to trim the fat and get north. pic.twitter.com/htxZ5LUSGi — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 13, 2022

He also chipped in on some blocking, which ultimately resulted in Desmond Ridder throwing a game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Jared Bernhardt.

People are gonna talk about Desmond Ridder and Jared Bernhardt on this play (as they should), but HELLO TYLER ALLGEIER would like a word. https://t.co/5kP3634K0S — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 13, 2022

