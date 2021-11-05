Falcons RB Begins Recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to Atlanta

The Cleveland Browns are set to release wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. within the next few hours, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning.

Sources: The #Browns are releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr., as the two sides came together on a resolution to end his Cleveland tenure. At long last, he’s out and he’ll head to waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2021

Now, it’s no secret that the Atlanta Falcons are in need of a boost at the receiver position with the loss of key wideout Calvin Ridley until further notice, but should they pull the trigger on OBJ?

One Falcons player, running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, believes so and took to Twitter to begin the recruiting process for the soon-to-be-former Browns star:

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

The Drama Behind OBJ and the Browns

The mutual agreement to part ways came about after Beckham’s dad posted a lengthy Instagram video that highlighted several moments where Backer Mayfield didn’t throw to his son, who appeared to be open in the clips.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Cleveland’s general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement on Friday.

“We appreciate all his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell,” Berry added. “We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Beckham, 29, was initially drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Through his first three NFL seasons, Beckham recorded 288 receptions for 4,122 yards, 35 touchdowns, and received three Pro Bowl invites and was awarded a five-year extension. However, a year into his new deal, he was traded to Cleveland.

Beckham hasn’t been Mayfield’s favorite target this season and has recorded just 17 catches on 34 targets for 232 yards and no touchdowns through six games.

Falcons Fans, Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

There’s a reason the Falcons re-signed an old wide receiver fling to the practice squad this week––cap space.

Unfortunately, Atlanta doesn’t have the cap space to sign big-named players until they’re washed up, of course. And you can thank the past regime for the team’s messy cap space that general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith inherited this year.

The being said, there is hope for Atlanta’s receiving corps in backup Tajae Sharpe and No. 2 receiver Russell Gage.

It’s unclear at the moment who will be Ryan’s No. 1 option, but for now, Gage will get first dibs in the role and he claims he’s ready.

“I’m ready to step up and play a role in what Calvin was able to do if need be; like I said, all of us are ready,” Gage said via AtlantaFalcons.com. “It’s gonna take more than just me to step up and play and help contribute in that role.”

READ NEXT: