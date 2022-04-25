Buccaneers Sign Former Falcons Defender

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some depth to their defensive line last week by signing former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Deadrin Senat, the team announced on Thursday, April 22.

Senat joins a Super Bowl-winning defensive line that features Pro Bowler Vita Vea, Will Gholston and Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

Senate Struggled to Live Up to Expectations in Atlanta

The Falcons drafted Senat in the third round during the 2018 NFL Draft.

The South Florida product appeared in 15 games with the Falcons where he made two starts as a rookie. He finished the year recording 30 tackles.

From there, he played in just two more games but had had no tackles during the 2019 season. Last year, Senat saw action in just five games and recorded four tackles. In four seasons with the Falcons, Senat has 34 tackles, four QB hits, zero sacks and one fumble recovery.

Senat has been quite a mystery after failing to live up to NFL expectations. He was only active for a total of seven games between 2019 and 2020, which were for non-injury reasons. He then landed on the injured reserve ahead of the 2021 season for an undisclosed injury, and since the Falcons didn’t come to an injury settlement, he was released this past November.

The Naples, Florida native will get another chance to prove himself with his new deal in his home state.

Falcons Lose No. 1 Target to Tampa

Aside from Senat, wide receiver, Russell Gage was the other Falcons player who found a new home with the Bucs this offseason.

Gage became the Falcons’ leading receiver in 2021 after having to step up for the absence of Calvin Ridley.

The 26-year-old is fresh off of his two best seasons after catching 72 passes for 786 yards and four touchdowns with Atlanta in 2020, and 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns just his past season.

In fact, his best performance to date came against the Buccaneers in Week 13 of 2021 where he caught 11 of 12 targets for 130 yards.

The Falcons have many roster holes to fill but the receiving room is the most concerning with both Gage and Calvin Ridley out of the picture for the 2022 season.

Atlanta’s wide receiver depth chart now consists of Olamide Zaccheaus, Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge, Auden Tate, Frank Darby and Austin Trammell.

Zaccheaus is projected to be one of the Falcons’ top targets alongside tight end Kyle Pitts and dual-threat running back Cordarelle Patterson, but Atlanta could use a proven wideout weapon.

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 28 with the Falcons picking at No. 8 to start. They will have a handful of talented wideouts to choose from but whether or not they address that position with their first pick is up in the air.

Below is a list of the top 10 wideouts out of this year’s draft class (per Pro Football Focus) who could potentially end up in Atlanta:

1. Jameson Williams, Alabama

2. Drake London, Southern California

3. Garrett Willson, Ohio State

4. Chris Olave, Ohio State

5. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

6. George Pickens, Georgia

7. Treylon Burks, Arkansas

8. Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

9. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

10. John Metchie III, Alabama

