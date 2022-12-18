Falcons Release Statement on Dean Pees Collision Ahead of Saints Matchup

Just about half an hour before Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orlean Saints 1 p.m. kickoff, Falcons’ defensive coordinator Dean Pees was carted off of the field, ESPN’s Michael Rothstein reported.

Pees had collided with a Saints player during warmups, per Rothstein, who added that Pees was lying on the field for “several minutes” before they carted him off.

Falcons DC Dean Pees was carted off the field after colliding with a Saints player during warmups prior to today's game in New Orleans. He was on the field for several minutes before taken off. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 18, 2022

Justin Felder of Fox 5 Atlanta posted a video before anyone confirmed it was Pees.

It appears a member of Falcons staff was just carted off the field. Didn’t see what happened. The person was being attended to by medical staff for a few minutes.

Working to find out who it was. pic.twitter.com/hYmlxZHEWM — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) December 18, 2022

And the Falcons then released a statement, per the team’s official website, confirming that Pees was taken off and heading to the hospital to be checked on:

“Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field pregame collision.

He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing.

Frank Bush will serve as interim defensive play caller for today’s game.”