Falcons Make Decision on Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder: Report

It’s happening.

The Atlanta Falcons are benching veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota for the rookie QB Desmond Ridder, a source told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Per a source, the Falcons are making a change, going to Desmond Ridder from Marcus Mariota. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 8, 2022

The decision comes after the Falcons lost a must-win game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-16 where Mariota completed 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

When asked after the game if a QB switch was coming, head coach Arthur Smith hinted that changes would be made.

“Everything’s on the table,” Smith told reporters after the game when asked about making the switch to Ridder. “It’ll be good to take a step back. There will be changes made. We have to look at everything.”

Mariota finishes the season completing 184-of-300 for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions for Atlanta. He also rushed for a career-high 85 times for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

