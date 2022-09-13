Falcons Benefit From Deion Jones Contract Re-Structure

The Atlanta Falcons re-structured Deion Jones’ contract again on Tuesday, September 13.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons converted $8.5 million of Jones’ salary into a bonus, which frees up $6.8 million in cap space. The restructure also includes three void years and Jones will receive his salary payout sooner, rather than later.

A couple of contract restructures for cap space: -Lions converted $4M of DT Michael Brockers' salary into a bonus for $2M -Falcons converted $8.5M of LB Deion Jones’ salary into a bonus (with 3 void years added) for $6.8M. Jones get his salary payout sooner as part of the deal — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 13, 2022

The Falcons placed Jones on injured reserve ahead of Week 1 and his future in Atlanta remains up in the air.

Jones’ New Deal Benefits Atlanta In More Ways Than One

Jones’s contract re-structure benefits the Falcons in more ways than just one, according to The Falcoholic’s Dave Choate, who broke it down.

“If they are looking to deal Jones, this might increase interest, given that his contract will only cost an acquiring team a little over $1 million in 2022,” Choate explained. “Once he’s off injured reserve, Jones might be a more attractive piece for teams dealing with injuries at linebacker and looking to inject an experienced player who once a killer pro into the team for what’s likely to be a relatively cheap cost, both in terms of the contract and in terms of draft compensation. The Falcons, meanwhile, will eat some dead cap the next two years, but will have the space to absorb that, even if it’s not exactly ideal.”

The second benefit Choate explained is that the Falcons now have some extra money to spend on some depth help ahead of Week 2 vs. the LA Rams or later.

“The second benefit is that the Falcons now have some money,” he writes. “They came into the year with less cap space than anybody else, which would be fine if their depth was up to snuff. After just one game where the defensive line reserves were largely not impressive and with the team’s stated desire to always keep churning and improving their depth, chances are that money will go to new additions sooner than later.”

Falcons Place Jones on IR

Jones headed to the IR on September 1 ahead of the Falcons’ season opener loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The 2017 Pro Bowler was set to compete for a reserve role behind third-year linebacker Mykal Walker and veteran Rashaan Evans.

Jones, who was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft by Atlanta has started 48 games over the past three seasons, logging 652 career tackles.

Falcons’ left guard Jalen Mayfield, tight end John FitzPatrick, cornerback Isaiah Oliver and defensive end Marlon Davidson also joined Jones on injured reserve which means they each will miss at least the next three games.

