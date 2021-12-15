Falcons Designate Key Special Teamer to Return

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have designated key special teamer, Daren Bates, to return to practice on Wednesday, December 15.

We have designated LB Daren Bates to return to practice today. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 15, 2021

Bates, 31, was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury back in November and has been sidelined for the last four games, however, he will be eligible to play as Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bates’ Return Is Perfect Timing

Bates has been a special teams standout throughout his career after entering the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2013 with the Rams. He’s a familiar face to current Falcons head coach and former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith.

Before coming to Atlanta in October, he had spent the past four seasons in Tennessee, appearing in 13 games for in 2020 and playing 66% of the snaps on special teams. Aside from his Titans and Rams stints, he’s also split time with the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans.

Before being injured, Bates was a major help for the Falcons and is best known for surrendering a pair of long kickoff returns during the team’s win over the Washington Football Team and New York Jets. His void was replaced by linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, but it looks like Bates’ return comes at the perfect time as Ellerbee has been placed on the COVID-10/reserve list.

Falcons Week 15 Depth Chart vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons also released their Week 15 depth chart against the Niners.

The team still has starting safety Erik Harris listed as a starter, even though Smith said he will be placed on the IR sometime this week for needing season-ending surgery to repair torn pectoral muscle. This means that second-year safety Jaylinn Hawks will step up for the remainder of the season.

The Falcons also signed two defenders this week, inside linebacker Rashad Smith and cornerback Will Sunderland to the practice squad. We could see them elevated on Sunday to help out on special teams.

Offense

QB: Matt Ryan, Josh Rosen, Feleipe Franks

RB: Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison

WR: Tajae Sharpe, Christian Blake

WR: Russell Gage, Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby

TE: Kyle Pitts, Lee Smith

TE/FB: Hayden Hurst, Keith Smith

LT: Jake Matthews, Jason Spriggs

LG: Jalen Mayfield, Josh Andrews

C: Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman

RT: Kaleb McGary, Colby Gossett

Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

DL: Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush

DL: Jonathan Bullard, Mike Pennel, John Cominsky

OLB: Dante Fowler, Brandon Copeland

LB: Deion Jones, Mykal Walker

LB: Foyesade Oluokun

OLB: Steven Means, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, James Vaughters

CB: A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall

CB: Fabian Moreau, Avery Williams, Kendall Sheffield

S: Erik Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins

S: Duron Harmon, Richie Grant

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Thomas Morstead

LS: Josh Harris

H: Thomas Morstead

PR: Avery Williams, Olamide Zaccheaus

KOR: Cordarrelle Patterson

