Vikings Sign DT Off of Falcons’ Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons are losing defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga to the Minnesota Vikings.

Tonga’s agent took to Twitter to publically congratulate his client, Tonga, after the Vikings signed him off of Atlanta’s practice squad.

Congratulations to @gse_football client @khyiristonga on being signed to @Vikings roster off the @AtlantaFalcons practice squad — David Canter (@davidcanter) October 4, 2022

This leaves the Falcons with an opening on their 16-man practice squad.

Per the official league rules, NFL organizations may establish a practice squad of 16 players. All players with zero accrued seasons or fewer than nine regular-season games in a single season are eligible for the practice squad. Additionally, teams can have up to 10 players with two or fewer accrued seasons and a max of six established veterans with unlimited accrued seasons on their practice squad.

A practice squad player is only able to be elevated three times per season and any more than that would mean the team would have to sign them to the 53-man roster.

Tonga Was a BYU Standout Prior to Entering the NFL

Tonga was originally a seventh-round (250th overall) pick by the Bears in the 2021 NFL draft.

He played 15 games last season and made 24 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery as a rookie. The Bears cut Tonga on August 31, and he then signed was signed to the Falcons practice squad.

He did not appear in any four of Atlanta’s games.

Prior to entering the 2021 NFL Draft, Tonga was a BYU standout.

During his four-year college career with the Cougars, Tonga recorded 130 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 12 pass defenses in 47 career games.