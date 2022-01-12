Dolphins Targeting Former Falcons HC to Replace Brian Flores: Report

He’s “BAAAAAAAAACK,” as Cam Newton would say, and better than ever.

Former Falcons head coach and current Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is a hot candidate for a handful of various vacant head coaching positions, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The Dolphins were the latest team to throw an interview request at DQ for their head coaching job that would replace Brian Flores.

However, Quinn has more important things to worry about right now as the Cowboys are preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Wild Card showdown this Sunday.

He made it clear to Dallas beat reporter, Jon Machota of The Athletic, and other media members that his main priority is the 49ers right now.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on teams being interested in him as a head coach: “There’s just simply nothing to report on from my end. It’s nice to hear if someone is interested. But there’s really nothing to add on my end.” Said he’d just like to talk about preparing for the 49ers today — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 10, 2022

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Dolphins Surprisingly Move on From Flores

It was a shock to many when the Dolphins announced they were moving on from head coach Brian Flores on Monday, January 10.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

He joined the Dolphins in 2019, during a time of need. Flores won just five games in his first year, but then produced back-to-back winning seasons after that. He ended the 2021 season with a 9-8 record but missed the playoffs for the third straight year. In his three years as head coach, Flores produced an overall 24-25 record. He will likely find his way back in another NFL coaching role in 2022.

Quinn Coached Six Season in Atlanta

Quinn, 51, was on his sixth season and finished his time with a 43-42 overall record when he was fired as the Falcons head coach.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Quinn had posted consecutive 7-9 season records. The downfall began just after taking his team to the 2016 Super Bowl when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator.

Quinn’s playoff record in Atlanta was 3-2, including a brutal 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl after blowing a 28-3 third-quarter lead.

Although he might not directly admit it, of course, Quinn would love another shot as a head coach. After a dominant performance by Dallas’ defensive in the team’s 56-14 victory over Washington in Week 17, Quinn addressed the media about being a top head coaching candidate heading into 2022.

“I wasn’t coming here to look for what my next job would be,” Quinn said. “I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass. If they [head coaching opportunities] come, I’ll be ready for them. But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

Quinn’s turnaround in Dallas has been extraordinary as he’s taken the worst Cowboys defense in franchise history and turned it into one of the league’s top defenses which ranks No. 7 in points allowed, No. 19 in yards allowed and first in interceptions with 33.

Not to mention he has also produced two 2022 Pro Bowlers in cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

The other known teams interested in Quinn are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

Stay tuned to see if he accepts the interviews or not after his much-deserved playoff run with Dallas.

READ NEXT: