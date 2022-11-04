Falcons Down 2 Key Starters at Practice

The Atlanta Falcons have been dealing with injuries in their starting lineup over the past several weeks, especially in their secondary.

The team lost starting cornerback Casey Hayward to injured reserve due to a shoulder injury earlier last month. The team could also be without his opposing wingman, A.J. Terrell, who has been absent from practice all week as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Terrell sustained the injury during in Atlanta’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. He then missed Week 8’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Don’t see #Falcons CB A.J. Terrell or LG Elijah Wilkinson at open portion of practice. Matt Hennessy taking reps at LG. Hall and Armstrong are the corners. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 3, 2022

Another key player who has been out this week is starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who is nursing a knee injury.

The good news is, safety Jaylinn Hawkins returned to practice in full from concussion protocol and running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned from injured reserve.

The first-place Falcons are on tap to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home this Sunday with kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Falcons Trade for Secondary Help

With the Falcons taking multiple blows to their secondary, the team made a trade on Monday. They brought in former Kansas City Chiefs corner Rashad Fenton and sent a seventh-round pick to KC.

Fenton opened the 2022 season as a starter for Kansas City, but a hamstring injury caused him to miss the last two weeks. Because of this, the Chiefs were able to see what rookie cornerback Joshua Williams could do and seemed to be pleased with what they saw as they let Fenton go.

Fenton, who joined the Chiefs in 2019 as a sixth-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. He appeared in 47 regular-season games with 16 starts with Kansas City and was a part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning team in 2020.

With the new addition of Fenton, Dee Alford and Cornell Armstrong slide back on the depth chart which puts Fenton right behind A.J. Terrell.