Latest Mock Draft Has Falcons Taking ‘Nightmare’ Edge

There are just three more weeks of the regular NFL season to go, which means the 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it.

And for the Atlanta Falcons, that draft will be mighty important.

It’s no secret that the Falcons have a lot of holes to fill and where they will begin remains to be unknown at this point. However, in Draft Wire’s new mock, Luke Easterling has the team turning to the trenches first and drafting Purdue edge, George Karlaftis, at No. 9 overall.

His reasoning? Karlaftis brings both size and speed to the party:

This defensive front needs help in the worst way, both along the interior and on the edge. Karlaftis is big, athletic and physical, with the ability to set the edge against the run or collapse the pocket as a pass rusher.

It’s not a bad pick for the Falcons, who could use a boost to their struggling pass-rush.

Karlaftis Scouting Report

Position: Defensive End

School: Purdue

Current Year: Junior

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 275 pounds

As a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defender, Karlaftis can play both inside and outside, giving the Falcons some options. And don’t let his hefty size fool you, he’s full of everything that brings “nightmares” to opposing QBs, according to Pro Football Network’s scouting report on him.

Below is a part of Karlaftis’s scouting report:

His predominant use during his freshman season was on the edge, although he did see some usage inside. Last season, he saw more time inside as Purdue switched to an odd front for their defensive line. Put simply, his size means that Karlaftis will be scheme versatile at the NFL level, increasing his value in the draft. With size comes impressive strength. Karlaftis’ high school heroics in track and field are a testament to his incredible upper body strength. The Purdue DE uses this on the football field, with multiple examples of him walking opposing linemen back towards the quarterback when hitting them square on. The most impressive aspect of Karlaftis’ scouting report is his overall athleticism. For his size, he moves incredibly well, surprisingly so. He displays excellent burst, can change direction smoothly, and can often be found chasing down the opposition. His combination of size and speed is the stuff of nightmares for opposing quarterbacks.

Karlaftis registered 39 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this year and finished with a 90.6 pass-rushing grade from PFF, all while being double-teamed. He ends his collegiate career as a Boilermaker, tallying 97 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 14 sacks through three seasons.

Falcons 2022 NFL Draft Needs

The Falcons are currently set to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 16. They have just a 2% chance of making the playoffs following a brutal loss to the 49ers that put them at 6-8 overall.

It’s obvious the Falcons have needs on both sides of the ball after allowing 25 points a game and only being able to put up an average of 18 points on the board on offense.

That being said, it all starts in the trenches. The Falcons could use more than one defensive end from the top of the draft, along with a playmaking wide receiver and, of course, an offensive lineman or two––preferably a clone of Chris Lindstrom. The Falcons should also look to the draft for their future quarterback since they missed out on the 2021 draft.

It’s notable to add that wide receiver might not be a top priority if Calvin Ridley decides to come back for the 2022 season. Also, Matt Ryan’s contract has him “stuck’ in Atlanta until at least 2023 and there is talk that the Falcons could end up extending it to creat more cap space.

So, yeah, there is a lot to think about for a first-year head coach and first-year general manager.

