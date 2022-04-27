Falcons Draft QB Compared to Alex Smith in Trade Scenario

Quarterback is a position the Atlanta Falcons are unlikely to ignore during the 2022 NFL draft. General manager Terry Fontenot has spoken about his desire to add at least one signal-caller to a depth chart currently headlined by veteran Marcus Mariota.

Fontenot is keen on selecting a QB, but he won’t necessarily use the eighth-overall pick to take one off the board. Instead, the Falcons could re-enter the first round later on for a prospect named “QB3” in this class by one NFL columnist.

This writer envisages a scenario where either the Falcons or NFC South rival the Carolina Panthers would trade back into the first round. It’s a possibility for Fontenot, who holds two picks in both the second and third rounds.

Fontenot’s reward for earning an extra selection in the opening round would be a quarterback compared to 2005 first-overall pick Alex Smith.

Falcons Double Up to Land a QB

The Falcons don’t need to look at quarterbacks in the top 10, according to NFL.com’s Adam Schein. Instead, Schein believes the smarter move would be to wait for Desmond Ridder: “I also could envision Atlanta or Carolina trading back into the first round to grab Ridder, if they don’t go quarterback in the top 10.”

Going elsewhere with the eighth pick makes sense for the Falcons, who have multiple needs across the roster. Some of the more prominent include adding some oomph to a tame pass rush, fortifying a suspect offensive line and adding a playmaker at wide receiver.

Picking eighth puts the Falcons in a prime spot to land a marquee prospect at any one of those positions. Players like edge-rusher Jermaine Johnson II, offensive tackle Charles Cross and wideout Garrett Wilson could all be on the board by the time the Falcons make their first pick.

Landing any one of those players would be a coup for Fontenot. So would re-entering the first round to secure a possible quarterback of the future.

Schein believes Ridder would be worth the effort for a number of reasons: “Ridder just has ‘it.’ A four-year starter at Cincinnati, he guided the Bearcats to levels we’ve never seen before. Cincy went 44-7 over the past four years, for God’s sake. I talked to him on my podcast a couple weeks ago, and the 22-year-old oozes intelligence and confidence. His athleticism, knack for the moment, arm and leadership make me think Alex Smith, and I loved Alex Smith.”

Comparisons to Smith should be welcomed by Ridder. Smith established himself as an efficient and cerebral signal-caller during stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington.

Smith’s game was about protecting the ball, but he was more than a mere game-manager. He developed into a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in passer rating in 2017. Smith brought stability to football’s most important position, a quality the Falcons need after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in March.

Ridder would be a stabilizing force, having earned praise for his “poise and composure” from ESPN’s Matt Bowen, who broke down a play showcasing the 22-year-old’s calm in the pocket and ability to process reads:

From @NFLMatchup Our breakdown piece on #Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder. • Pace & touch thrower

• Ability to isolate/eliminate

• Plays with poise & composure @gregcosell pic.twitter.com/9af7xtP4rl — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 20, 2022

Fontenot and Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith will be well aware of Ridder’s talent, with CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reporting the Falcons “love Desmond Ridder, and them making a move to grab him later in the draft would not surprise me in the least.”

The idea the Falcons will try to double up and leave the first round with a pass-rusher and quarterback is gaining traction. Doing so would be a win-win for Smith and Fontenot, both of whom know they need another passer.

Falcons Determined to Add Another QB

Fontenot wasn’t shy about talking up his desire to find another quarterback for his roster, per Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney:

Terry Fontenot said the Falcons "want to add to the (QB) room." And they've been able to do a lot of work on QBs, "like we did last year," per Fontenot. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) April 26, 2022

While those words put any draft prospect in the Falcons’ sights, McElhaney included other quotes from Fontenot on the team’s official site. Those quotes tell a slightly different story: “We could draft a quarterback in any of the rounds, or there are multiple ways to acquire quarterbacks, and we want to add to that room, and we will. So, it could be in the draft, it could be after the draft, it could be via trade.”

Smith called choosing a quarterback an “enormous decision,” per McElhaney, something that would be amplified if the Falcons were to trade back into the opening round for Ridder.

They may not have to give up any picks, though, at least not according to Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports. He believes the the Falcons should stay put in the second round and take Kenny Pickett with the 43rd pick.

Wilson’s suggestion would be the safer choice, perhaps not in terms of the player, but certainly in terms of not dealing away picks in a trade. This isn’t considered an outstanding class for quarterbacks, so a trade may be too high a price to pay.

Ridder’s talented, but it seems more likely the Falcons can find a development project with one of their four picks on Day 2.