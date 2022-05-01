Best Twitter Reactions to Falcons Drafting 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Before today, the Atlanta Falcons front office had not drafted a player from the University of Georgia since 2011 when they selected linebacker Akeem Dent in the third round (91st overall).
However, the Falcons broke that decade-long drought and closed out their 2022 NFL Draft in style by selecting two former Bulldogs: guard Justin Shaffer at No. 190 overall and tight end John FitzPatrick with their final pick at No. 213 overall.
Shaffer played five seasons (2017-21) at Georgia where he appeared in 51 games with 27 starts. for the Dawgs. In 2021, the 6-foot-4, 314-pound offensive lineman started all 15 games at left guard for a national championship offense that averaged 190.9 rushing yards a game and earned himself second-team All-SEC honors.
Shaffer is a solid addition to a Falcons’ weak offensive line––especially at left guard––that allowed Matt Ryan to get sacked 40 times last season.
An interesting and fun fact about Shaffer is that he joins his first cousin and former Western Kentucky outside linebacker, DeAngelo Malone, in Atlanta, who was drafted on day 2 by Atlanta.
As for FitzPatrick, he fills the void left by Lee Smith––a former blocking tight end for the Falcons last season.
FitzPatrick will be the new guy that will be expected to open up opportunities for tight end Kyle Pitts when the Falcons run a two-tight end formation.
“A force in the run game,” FitzPatrick said of himself, via AltantaFalcons.com. “If you’re looking to advance your run game, I’m the guy. And I’m going to do it as soon as I step into the building.”
ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!
Falcons Twitter Goes Crazy
Naturally, Atlanta Falcons fans, who waited a long time for this moment, and outsiders had a lot to say about the Falcons’ final two picks.
Okay, your point?
Were the Falcons smart or dumb for waiting “too” long to nab a pair of 2022 national champs?
It only took 10 years.
As always, Falcons fans are hard to please.
“Oh-em-gee” is right!
Absolutely mindblowing…
How to make Falcons fans happy 101:
UGA also made history by having the most players selected in an NFL draft.
Cheers to no more complaining!
Falcons 2022 NFL Draft Picks
The Falcons had a total of nine draft picks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, but ended up trading away picks No. 43 and No. 141 to the New York Giants in exchange for an earlier second-round pick in order to snag a stud edge at No. 38:
Round 1 – Pick 8 (8 overall): Southern California wide receiver Drake London
Round 2-Pick 7 (38 overall): Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie
Round 2 – Pick 11 (43 overall): Traded to the New York Giants
Round 2 – Pick 26 (58 overall) from the Tennessee Titans: Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen
Round 3 – Pick 10 (74 overall): Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder
Round 3 – Pick 18 (82 overall) from the Indianapolis Colts: Western Kentucky outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone
Round 4 – Pick 9 (114 overall): Traded to the New York Giants
Round 5 – Pick 8 (151 overall): BYU running back Tyler Allgeier
Round 6 – Pick 11 (190 overall): Georgia guard Justin Shaffer
Round 6 – Pick 35 (213 overall): Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick
The Falcons acquired No. 58 overall in the second round of this year’s draft from their Julio Jones trade with the Tennesee Titans last offseason and No. 82 overall in the third after sending longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis in March.
READ NEXT:
- Trae Young, NFL Fans React to Falcons Drafting USC Star at No. 8 Overall
- Falcons’ GM Working Alongside Special Draft Assistant [LOOK]
- Falcons for PSU Stud Defender
- Falcons Draft Intriguing Versatile LB in Round 2
I have received $20,700 in no more than 21 days through working part-time through a laptop.~gb146~ Just when I had lost my last job, I was so perturbed but fortunately I obtained this simple online offer now doing this I am ready to get thousand of dollars from the comfort of my home. ~gb146~ All of you can certainly try this career and gain extra money online visiting following site.
.
Search Google for >>>>>>>>>> CashApp1