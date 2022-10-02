Falcons Promote RB to Active Roster Against Browns

The Atlanta Falcons called up running back Caleb Huntley to the active roster for Week 4’s Sunday matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

#Falcons promote RB Caleb Huntley to the 53-man roster for #Browns game. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 1, 2022

With Cordarrelle Patterson dealing with a knee injury, the Falcons may need some extra help in the backfield this week.

Huntley was elevated against the Rams in Week 2 where he had one target for three yards.

Falcons’ Rookie Could Be on Tap for Bigger Role

With Huntley elevated to the 53-man roster, the Falcons are set to have four running backs active vs. Cleveland: Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams and Huntley.

Allgeier could split carries with Patterson or take on an even more significant role in this game.

Wrt the Caleb Huntley elevation, the last time he was elevated the Falcons kept four backs up — Patterson, Allgeier, Avery Williams and Huntley. Patterson & Allgeier split carries. Huntley got one touch. Snaps that game: Patterson 59%, Allgeier 31%, Williams 25%, Huntley 5% — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 1, 2022

Allgeier was inactive for Atlanta’s season opener but played in Week 1 and Week 2, logging 55 yards on 16 attempts for an average of 3.4 yards per carry.

Despite seeing minimal action, head coach Arthur Smith has been overall impressed with the 2022 third-round pick’s contribution thus far,

“I’ve been pleased with a lot of those young guys,” Smith said earlier this week. “Tyler (Allgeier), Bernie (Jared Bernhardt), Frank Darby. Frank’s done a good job with the plan and I’m happy to see him out there contributing; Feleipe (Franks) a little bit. We’ve got so many young guys that are stepping up.”