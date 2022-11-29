Falcons Starter ‘Has a Chance’ to Return From IR This Week

There is a chance the Atlanta falcons could be getting a key piece to their offensive line back this week.

According to head coach Arthur Smith, starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson ‘has a shot’ at returning to practice as early as Wednesday, November 30.

“A chance to get Elijah back at practice,” Smith told reporters on Monday. “We’ll have to see how that goes toward Wednesday.”

Falcons Sent Wilkinson to IR Earlier This Month

The Falcons placed Wilkinson on injured reserve with a knee injury on November 5. Per league rules, players on IR must remain sidelined for at least the next four weeks.

“We just have to see how it goes,” Smith said. “See if he’s ready to practice on Wednesday. Obviously, if he is ready, see how he looks by the end of the week. … He has a shot. We’re just not ready to make that decision today. We’ll have more discussions about it.”

Once Wilkinson returns to practice, the Falcons have a 21-day activation window.

While it’s still up in the air, Wilkinson’s possible return couldn’t come at a better time as the Falcons have taken a brutal hit at the left guard position and have had to start four different guards there this season.

Falcons Favored Wilkinson Over Jalen Mayfield

Wilkinson is a new face to Atlanta this season after signing a one-year deal with the team back in March. He came to Atlanta following one season with the Chicago Bears. Prior to that, he had spent a few years with the Denver Broncos after going undrafted in 2017.

While he has spent five seasons in the league, he comes with little experience and has only started in a total of 27 games, mainly for Denver where he played both right tackle and right guard. So, when the Falcons signed him, many thought head coach Arthur Smith’s intention was to have him put pressure on Kaleb McGary for a spot.

But, that ended up not being the case as Wilkinson nestled right into the left guard job with Jalen Mayfield as his only real competition at the time.

Mayfield, a 2021 third-round pick for Atlanta, struggled his rookie year after being thrown into a messy offensive line following an injured Matt Gono and Josh Andrews.

With Mayfield taking time to adjust to NFL, Smith and company have favored the way Wilkinson plays at left guard.

“I won’t go into specifics, but a lot of times certain things he’s doing are the way it needs to be done,” Smith said back in July, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “I think that’s a good thing for Jalen, so he can step up and make it a competition and we’ll see where it goes. We’re not down on Jalen. It’s more about what Elijah is doing right.”

Mayfield landed on IR with a back injury ahead of the Falcons’ Week 1 win over the Saints. He was eligible to return in Week 4 against the Browns but didn’t make his first practice appearance until November 16, ahead of Week 11’s matchup vs. the Bears. The Falcons have yet to activate Mayfield from the 21-day window.