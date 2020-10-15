Ex-Washington Football Team Legendary RB Has a New Name Suggestion

Former Pro Bowler and All-Pro running back Stephen Davis played seven seasons with The Washington Football Team, though under the old team name The Washington ‘Redskins.’

Heavy.com caught up with Davis recently who was speaking on behalf of Pickwise, a popular online gambling website featuring free sports picks, the best sportsbooks, and betting tips to spare yourself time from researching.

Washington Needs a New Name, Still

The former Washington franchise record-holder was asked if the name change bothered him in any way.

“As a public figure you have to correct it and that’s what Washington realized they had to do. My thing is it needed to be done and they got it done.”

It took 27 years, but Washington finally did it. Though they’re still working on a team name as for now, they’re sticking with simply ‘The Washington Football Team.’

Many fans think they can do better and Davis has an idea…The Washington Gladiators. Anything is better than just The Washington Football Team but at least they’re moving forward.

When Will Washington Get a New Name?

The main reason that the Washington Football Team hasn’t announced its choice for 2021 yet is due primarily to the trademark fight and it might not even be settled by next season.

People have filed trademarks for over 30 potential names, who are taking Washington to court over the trademarks in hopes to receive money for the rights.

According to Sporting News, a man out of Virginia, Martin McCaulay, owns most of those trademarks.

Once they finally resolve the trademark issue, then the Washington Football team will have to create a new logo, color scheme, and even a new uniform design. This could take a long time even years. If you look at the Atlanta Falcons…it took them 17 seasons to get a new uniform design. A lot of current and past players, fans, and personnel, and coaches’ thoughts go into the new design before they make one official. Washington has also received over 90,000 new name ideas in the mail.

So far, Davis’ suggestion seems like the best idea considering people are betting on the new name to be something along the lines of Red Wolves or Washington Hogs.

Davis NFL Resume

Davis, a fourth-round pick in 1996 is extremely credible and legendary enough in Washington to help change the name.

Out of 11 years playing in the league, Davis spent seven in D.C. accumulating 1,405 yards, 17 touchdowns, broke the franchise record in rushing yards twice, had two Pro-Bowl nomination, and a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Following his time in Washington, Davis signed with the Carolina Panthers where he took his team to a Super Bowl appearance. He ended his career in Charlotte with a resume including three Pro-Bowls, 65 touchdowns, and 11 seasons in the NFL.

Davis’s career was a slow start solely because he spent most time on the bench as a backup. When he finally took over the starting position in 1999, it’s obvious they regretted not giving him a chance for so long.

In his first season starting, the 6-foot, 230-pound nightmare scored 17 touchdowns on the ground and averaged almost five yards per attempt.

With his vision and violence, he had over 300 carries in each of the next two seasons. And in 2001, he ran for 1,432 yards, setting a record that would stand for four years.

Determined to be the best, Davis had over 300 carries the next two seasons and in 2001 he ran for a total of 1,432 yards, a record that wasn’t broken for four years.

So yes, the new name should be the Washington Gladiators in honor of this Washington great.

READ NEXT: Falcons New Head Coach Has Strong Message for Team