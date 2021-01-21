NFL Rumors: Falcons an Ideal Landing Spot for Ex-Ravens RB, Per Hayden Hurst

Another season has come to an end for the Atlanta Falcons as they miss a third consecutive playoff berth. And they’ll head into the postseason, still on the search to improve their run game.

The Falcons signed Todd Gurley to a one-year deal last offseason and he’ll likely be on his way out after declining in the second half of the season. So, who will take over the starting role? The Falcons tested their options during the season, but backups Ito Smith and Brian Hill still have a lot to prove.

But, Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst has an idea on who can improve the Falcons run game.

The Baltimore Ravens recently released running back Mark Ingram to save $5 million in cap space.

Hurst and Ingram are former teammates and Hurst sent a not-so-subliminal message on Twitter that Atlanta should acquire the free agent. And Ingram seemingly agreed.

Ingram Still Has Juice Left In Him

If Ingram came to Atlanta, the would mean he would join fellow Alabama alums in Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones.

And to make things even for iconic, Ingram played most of his career with the New Orleans Saints and the Falcons just hired a former Saints executive, Terry Fontenot, to be their new general manager.

Ingram is currently 31-years-old and his health may be a concern but he still has some juice left in him and would make for a great veteran roll model.

He saw little time on the field this season due to the youngsters getting more touches, but in 2019 he put up some notable numbers. He rushed for 1,018 yards on 202 carries for 10 touchdowns, as well as an additional 247 yards and five touchdowns from 26 receptions during that season.

The Saints drafted Ingram in the first round back in 2011 and over a 10-year NFL career, he’s rushed for 7,324 yards and 62 touchdowns.

The Falcons Still Need to Draft A Running Back

The Falcons’ new head coach Arthur Smith has made it clear that Matt Ryan will be sticking around for at least another year. The Falcons pick at No. 4 and a with plenty of talented QBs in to pick from in the top 5, they’ll likely choose a young backup for Ryan.

But, for their second-round pick, we should see them draft a running back. And what better addition to the Alabama-stacked offense than Najee Harris?

At 6’2″, 230-pound, the California native played a crucial role in Alabama’s national title run. He left Bama as the all-time record holder in rushing yards (3,843), rushing touchdowns (46), yards from scrimmage (4,624), and total touchdowns (57).

Harris is expected to go late in the first round of the draft, but don’t be surprised to see the Falcons trade down to get exactly what they need with a new head coach and general manager in charge.

A Harris and Ingram duo would a powerful addition to the Falcons’ much-needed run game.

