Falcons GM Search Down to 2: Report

The Falcons general manager search is coming to an end, according to Falcons’ insiders Kelsey Conway and Jeff Schultz.

The list of five candidates has been narrowed down to two, including Rams executive Brad Holmes and Saints VP of scouting Terry Fontenot.

Spoke to NFL insider who's convinced Rams' Brad Holmes is finalist for Falcons' GM job with Saints' Terry Fontenot. Holmes' strength: evaluating college talent, setting draft board. Fontenot's background on pro side. Falcons undecided. Trying to pair GMs/coaches @TheAthleticATL — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) January 12, 2021

The Falcons interviewed Holmes a second. Holmes is also expected to meet with the Lions in Detroit for a second round. there have been no reports that Fontenot has been asked for a second interview.

The @AtlantaFalcons have interviewed Brad Holmes a second time for the GM vacancy, per report 📰 Story – https://t.co/B5KAviSVsY pic.twitter.com/glCnLw07he — Matt Tabeek (@MatthewTabeek) January 12, 2021

Brad Holmes Climbed The Rams Ladder

Holmes comes from a football family but just like Fontenot, it took him longer than expected to get where he is today. He spent 15 years climbing the ladder in order to establish himself as a respected college scout. He’s been with the Rams for 18 years now and general manager Les Snead’s most trusted guy.

Though it’s been a long journey as a scout, he won’t stop climbing until he reaches his No. 1 goal.

“Yeah, it’s always been an ultimate dream of mine,” Holmes said on wanting to be a GM via Yahoo Sports. “It’s funny, I was having this conversation with my wife, and it’s like, the only reason I’ve gotten to this point in my career now is that I’ve only concentrated on being the best I can be in my role. Whatever that role is at that time.

“So I was a scouting assistant, and I tried to be the best scouting assistant. I want to get the coffee the fastest, I want to make the best profile tape possible, and all of that. When I was an area scout, I wanted to be the best at that. You know what I mean? So I never really looked ahead. Opportunities — all of them blessings — have landed on me, and I’ve just kind of earned my way to where I am now. ”

Holmes is very familiar with Atlanta as he was once an Atlanta Hawks intern.

Fontenot Climbed The Saints Ladder

Just like Holmes, Fontenot worked his way up the Saints’ front office for a long time and is also on his 18th season with the franchise. He started in a marketing role and is now Mickey Loomie’s right-hand man as VP of scouting.

Since taking on a pro personnel role, Fontenot has played a major role in landing some top talent to boost New Orleans defense, including linebacker Demario Davis, linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Trey Hendrickson, and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Before being promoted, Fontenot spent seven years as a professional scout in New Orleans. The Saints will close in on their fourth consecutive NFC South title and have dominated the Atlanta Falcons in recent years.

If Fontenot is hired, he is expected to be a GM-head coach combo with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the Falcons’ next head coach. The two worked together in New Orleans.

