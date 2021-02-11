Falcons Great Doesn’t Approve of Atlanta Drafting BYU QB

The Atlanta Falcons have the No. 4 overall slot in this year’s NFL draft and former Falcons wideout Roddy White doesn’t think the franchise should waste it on drafting BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Respected draft analyst for ESPN, Mel Kiper has been linking the Falcons to Wilson in his mock drafts over the past few weeks.

Mel kiper do me a favor don’t put Zach to the falcons no more I don’t want no qb that can’t beat coastal Carolina on our team. No offense to zack this ain’t about u. I wish u all the best. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) February 10, 2021

It’s Not The First Time White Has Had Beef With Kiper’s Pick

White is well-known for having no filter and this wasn’t the first time he called out Kiper for tieing Wilson to the Falcons.

In Kiper’s very first mock draft of the season, White was quick to point out the flaws via Twitter.

“Good morning world I got beef with Mel Kiper how can (you) sit on national tv and say Justin fields had hiccups and Zach Wilson didn’t. Zach didn’t play a team that could beat northwestern all damn year. But u do this every year with these white QBs,” – White tweeted.

And then he tweeted again:

“This what I know Mel Zach Wilson shouldn’t be drafted in the first round cause he is Mitch Trubisky but less athletic. I could put just fields in a BYU jersey tomorrow with no practice and he will beat Coastal Carolina. He wasn’t bad against coastal he sure wasn’t good.”

Kiper has covered the draft for ESPN dating all the back to 1984 and while he has given good insight over the years, he is notorious for talking up QBs who have turned out to be NFL busts. Back in 2017, Kiper was convinced that Mitch Trubisky was better than Deshaun Watson, and White compared Wilson to Trubisky.

Aside from having beef with Kiper, White has something against Carolina too where Wilson was exposed to being just an “okay” signal-caller as the Chanticleers upset the Cougars 22-17. Wilson finished the day making 19-of-30 throws for 240 yards, one score, and one interception. It was a game that stood out to many as BYU and Coastal had just one day to prepare to face each other with College Gameday in town.

Who Is QB 1 And QB 2?

Fields and Wilson have been talked about all season but after Fields had two disappointing games against Indiana, the attention moved all on Wilson. Then Wilson lost to Coastal so now the two seem to be on the same level.

But who is better? I’m no expert but can tell you that Wilson has been compared to Patrick Mahomes in the way he reads a field and the ability to angle his arm. As for Fields, he has been compared to Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson because of his athleticism.

Last season, Wilson posted 3,692 yards and tossed 33 touchdowns to only three interceptions, which led BYU to its highest final ranking at No. 11 since 1996. And Fields took Ohio State to the National Championship Game before losing Alabama. The former Buckeye threw for 2,100 yards and threw 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

