Falcons Linked to BYU QB in Latest Mock Draft

The Falcons have locked into the No. 4 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, which means cue all mock drafts predicting who Atlanta will take.

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Todd McShay says the Falcons take BYU quarterback Zach Wilson and pass on Ohio State’s QB Justin Fields.

The decision between Wilson and Justin Fields would be close. It’s perhaps the toughest player vs. player debate in the class right now, at least for me. They both compete so well. But I’m going with Wilson’s toughness in the pocket and deep-ball prowess, giving the Falcons a signal-caller of the future.

The junior QB ended the season throwing for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. He also has 254 rushing yards for 10 touchdowns which proves how much of a duel threat he is.

ESPN’s David Pollack Compares Wilson to Two NFL Greats

When asked who Wilson could be compared to in the NFL, ESPN College Gameday’s David Pollack said Wilson reminds him of Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

He scares the crap out of me because my comparisons that keep coming to mind when I watch him are too good. I keep looking at him and he’s got such a smooth, natural ability. He just floats off his back foot and flips it like Aaron Rodgers. He just runs to his left and throws it 60 yards downfield like Patrick Mahomes. Last year I did not get in the Jordan Love comparison with Patrick Mahomes. This guy (Zach Wilson) reminds me of them. His deep ball accuracy is second to none.” – David Pollack

While McShay believes Atlanta will pass up Buckeyes QB Justin Fields, you never know. But there are several top candidates the Falcons could choose from as the 2021 class is stacked with talent.

If the Falcons do look to Fields, it’s not a bad deal. Fields is set to play in the College Football National Championship game vs. Alabama.

Justin Fields’s Scouting Report

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 223 Lbs

Year: Junior

Fields and the Buckeyes face a tough task Monday night in the title game when the Buckeyes take on Alabama Crimson Tide.

Fields will always be the “one that got away” from the Georgia Bulldogs, which is who Fields played for before transferring to OSU.

Fields, a native of Georgia, played just six regular-season games this year and threw for 1,521 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions.

Fields hasn’t been compared to Rodgers or Mahomes but has been compared to NFL stars Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott, as noted by NFL Media analyst and ex-NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah. At 6-foot-3-inches and 223 pounds, Fields is similar to Prescott’s build, who stands at 6-foot-2-inches and 238 pounds. And like both Prescott and Wilson, Fields is also a dual-threat quarterback.

Nobody has been able to beat the Crimson Tide this season, so it will be interesting to see how Fields plays against Mac Jones and an important game for Atlanta to pay attention to.

