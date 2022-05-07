Falcons Questioned for Drafting ‘Biggest Stretch’

Adding to their options in the passing game was an obvious priority for the Atlanta Falcons headed into the 2022 NFL draft. General manager Terry Fontenot will feel it was job done after he selected the team’s potential quarterback of the future, to go with one of the premium pass-catchers in this year’s class.

Not everybody was impressed by those picks, though. Specifically, one of those selections has drawn criticism from a few draft scribes.

The Falcons have been accused of drafting the “biggest stretch” at a particular position. One writer referred to the selection as a “big-time head-scratcher.”

Did Falcons Reach With Key Pick?

In a list of the most questionable picks made by each team, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports zeroed in on the Falcons’ top choice: “London was not my top-rated wide receiver despite him being taken as the first. Again, there is no issue with Atlanta’s draft class. It got good value throughout the draft, but London was the biggest stretch relative to rankings and preference. It is easy to see the complications he and Kyle Pitts offer the opposition.”

Edwards’ reference to rankings and preference is telling. It means the wide receiver the Falcons drafted eighth overall is being judged based on the quality of the other prospects at his position.

That kind of judgement was unavoidable during a year when the draft was loaded with talented wideouts. Drake London was the first one taken, ahead of slightly more touted prospects such as Ohio State pair Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, as well as Alabama deep threat Jameson Williams.

Many, including Around The NFL’s Gregg Rosenthal, didn’t have London ranked first among this group:

my wr ranks no one asked for: 1. Jameson Williams

2. George Pickens

3. Chris Olave

4. Drake London

5. Garrett Wilson

6. Skyy Moore — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) April 25, 2022

Fontentot obviously had London at the summit of their board, although Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News thinks he was wowed by size: “The Falcons did address a desperate need for a wide receiver with Calvin Ridley suspended, Russell Gage gone and Julio Jones long gone. But they whiffed by not taking either Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave or Jameson Williams instead. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith go for London’s massive frame and intriguing speed, but he also comes with plenty of volatility. Perhaps they got addicted to the catch radius of 2021 first-round tight end Kyle Pitts and preferred London as the complementary pass-catcher. It’s a big-time head-scratcher.”

Once again, the issue of where and when London was taken forms the main emphasis of criticism. This assessment isn’t entirely kind to the player.

It feels a little unfair to judge London on when he came off the board among a marquee contingent of receivers. He’s not being assessed on talent, which shouldn’t an issue during a year when not much separated the flankers in this class, a point made by Underdog Fantasy strategist Josh Norris:

WR ordering makes this year so difficult Can make a case for Garrett Wilson, Drake London or Jameson to be the first WR off the board That could be to NYJ, ATL or Washington Last year we knew it would be Chase first. And we KNEW the order of Chase then Waddle. pic.twitter.com/lB5Ihy4kpJ — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 19, 2022

This is important because it should be close to impossible to go wrong picking from a position group this deep. Will Wilson, who went 10th overall to the New York Jets or Williams, selected 12th by the Detroit Lions, become stars in the NFL? Probably, but that needn’t bother the Falcons if London is making big plays.

Think of other draft classes loaded at receiver. As Norris pointed out, Ja’Marr Chase was the headline act a year ago, and he proved as much with a dominant, 1,455-yard rookie season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yet, as good as Chase was, the Miami Dolphins don’t need to rue having to “settle” for Jaylen Waddle. Not after the latter grabbed 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.

Similarly, DeVonta Smith showed enough big-play potential by averaging 14.31 yards per reception, for the Philadelphia Eagles to feel good about using the 10th pick on Waddle’s former teammate with the Crimson Tide.

If you’re looking for a more Falcons-centric example, go back to 2011 when the team selected Julio Jones two picks after the Bengals chose A.J. Green. Snap judgements aside, neither franchise can have too many complaints.

Jones tallied more yards, 11,936 compared to 10,278, but surely the Bengals don’t regret drafting Green, who produced six 1,000-yard seasons and went to seven Pro Bowls.

The Falcons won’t care how Wilson, Olave and Williams perform, so long as London’s as productive as he was in college. There’s every chance since London looks like a natural scheme fit for Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith’s offense.

Falcons Got the Right Scheme Fit

Gifted players can usually fit any scheme, but it’s difficult not to think London landed in the ideal spot on draft day. He’ll play for Smith, a coach who knows how to use big-bodied, physical receivers.

Smith was offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans when 6’1″, 226-pounder A.J. Brown logged consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Brown’s production is a good template for what 6’5″, 210-pound London might do in the Falcons’ system. So are London’s numbers from his final season at USC, 88 catches, 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns, per Sports Reference.

Beyond his numbers, London fits the Falcons because of how often he works inside. As Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle detailed, London spent most of his time at USC in the slot:

Career routes run by alignment Garrett Wilson

Outside — 594

Slot — 271 Jameson Williams

Outside — 591

Slot — 166 Drake London

Outside — 313

Slot — 662 Chris Olave

Outside — 872

Slot — 147 Treylon Burks

Outside — 149

Slot — 681 Jahan Dotson

Outside — 1,148

Slot — 225 — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 24, 2022

London will be an asset between the numbers and allow Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone to keep splitting tight end Kyle Pitts out wide. Pitts is a matchup nightmare for defenses whenever he takes his 6’6″, 245-pound frame outside. Defenses have to decide if they can live with a size disadvantage against a cornerback or a loss of speed vs. a safety or linebacker.

Having London work the middle should also allow Cordarrelle Patterson to flex outside more often. Patterson’s 6’2″, so he’s a natural target on vertical routes, like this play against the New Orleans Saints last season:

London can expand the playbook for the best weapons already on the Falcons’ roster. He should also make things easier for whoever is playing quarterback, whether it’s veteran Marcus Mariota or third-round pick Desmond Ridder.

Ultimately, London will be judged by how his numbers compare to those receivers drafted after him. It’s not entirely fair, but the silver lining is those comparisons should motivate him to prove he deserved to be the first wideout taken.