Falcons Reveal Major Change Involving Todd Gurley

Even with the season coming to an end, Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris isn’t wasting any more time with Todd Gurley leading the backfield.

Morris announced his decision to make Ito Smith the lead running back for the Falcons Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raheem Morris says Todd Gurley’s role has changed. Morris said Ito Smith is the lead runner right now. #Falcons — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) December 21, 2020

But it’s not because of Gurley’s injured knee.

Raheem Morris said Ito Smith is the lead back in this offense now. Todd Gurley's role has changed to complementary and it hasn't been due to his knee, Morris said. — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) December 21, 2020

Falcons Utilize Gurley Less and Less

Gurley signed with the Falcons in the offseason and was the primary running back this season, playing at least 45 snaps until Week 10. By Week 11 he played just 23, missed Week 12, then played 22 in Week 13, 19 Week 14, and just 16 this past weekend.

In Sunday’s 31-17 to the Bucs, Smith carried six times for 24 yards in Falcons. Backup Brian Hill rushed just five times for -2 yards and Gurley carried once for a loss of one. Gurley did, however, have the most receiving years of the three with 15.

Over the last four contests, Gurley has rushed 23 times for 60 yards and zero touchdowns, while Smith has rushed 37 times for 167 yards and one touchdown in the same span.

So far this season, the three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for 644 yards and nine touchdowns.

Smith has been much more effective on carries, however, he hasn’t single handily fixed the Falcons ground game. On the season so far, he’s rushed for 213 yards on 4.3 yards per carry.

Falcons vs. Chiefs Matchup

While the Falcons probably will use their wideouts more than the ground attack this weekend, it’s going to be a tough test for Smith to start against the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been on a roll this season and en route to another Super Bowl. The KC team has won their past nine games after having just one surprising loss in Week 5 to the Las Vegas Raiders

In last week’s game against the Saints, MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns which topped off their regular season with a perfect 8-0 record.

Some good news for Atlanta’s run defense, Chief’s running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured his hip and ankle against New Orleans and is most likely out for the remainder of the season.

Still, the Chiefs shouldn’t miss him too much on their weapon-filled offense that has scored at least 22 points a game and more than 30 in nine meetings. That puts them at number two in the league for points scored (31.1 PPG), first in total yards (427.9 YPG), and first in passing yards (311.4 YPG).

Not to mention, Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill has taken his game to the next level, really in 48 passes for 674 yards and eight touchdowns over the past six outings.

As for the Falcons, they land at fourth in passing yards 9273.4 yards per game) and 15th in scoring (25.4 points per game). Their weakest link is on defense, coming in at 31st in passing (287.7 YPG) and 28th in total yards allowed (392.4 YPG).

The Falcons will certainly need all their injured starters on defense and offense back for this game in order to, at least, keep up a little bit.

