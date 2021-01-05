Falcons Say Farewell to QB Matt Schaub

The Falcons held their end of the season press conference Monday afternoon where Falcons owner Arthur Blank said longtime Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub, age 39, would be retiring.

“I had a nice conversation yesterday with Matt Schaub,” Blank said. “Again, for the second or third time, Matt’s played his last game for us. He’s retiring, as you all know. I thanked him for all that he’s done in the NFL, generally. We interviewed him back in 2008, the yeQB Mar that we drafted Matt [Ryan], and Schaub has been a really good player for us and he’s been a great player for the Texans.”

Started his career in 🅰️TL. Finished his career in 🅰️TL. Thank you, @matt8schaub! pic.twitter.com/5aLHsI3vGd — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 4, 2021

The Falcons selected Schaub with the third-round pick in 2004 and he spent three years as a backup in Atlanta behind Mike Vick before becoming the starter for the Houston Texans in 2007. He spent six seasons in Houston before getting benched. He moved on to play with the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens before returning to Atlanta to be Matt Ryan’s backup in 2016.

In 2009, Schauby led the NFL in passing yards and has two Pro Bowls under his belt.

Schaub retires after 16 years in the league with the 22nd best passer rating (89.5) & the 75th most passing yards (25,467) 25,467 passing yards, 136 touchdowns, and 91 interceptions.

Schaub’s Breakout Game The Earned Him Respect

Schaub earned some respect on his name in 2005 when during his second career start when Vick was sidelined with an injury. The Falcons took on Tom Brady and the Patriots where Schaub threw for 298 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Falcons ended up losing 28-31, but Schaub became known as a top backup QB.

Schaub didn’t start another game and was traded in 2007 to Houston in which the Falcons would receive the Texans’ second-round picks in 2007 and 2008.

He earned one of his Pro Bowls in 2009 when he led the NFL with 4,770 passing yards and another in 20012 when he led the Texans to a franchise-best 12-4 record.

When Schaub returned to Atlanta as Ryan’s backup, he made just one start but it was one to remember. Schaub stepped in for Ryan in Week 8 in 2019 against the Seahawks and threw for 460 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

NFL Fans React to Schaub Retiring

Fans showed their love for Schaub and spread some laughs via Twitter today as Schaub was well known for his 14 receptions returned for touchdowns through the years. Some were even surprised he was still playing.

What a career. Love Matt Schaub Forever pic.twitter.com/I7fd2QrNDz https://t.co/PVbn1k5asJ — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 4, 2021

Love u Matt Schaub. Should have never taken ur seasons for granted after this years dumpster fire — yashwindiana (@YKoniki84) January 4, 2021

Greatest backup QB ever!!!!! Love me some Matt Schaub!!!! https://t.co/xO4NvoRtFV — Zack Squires (@Zman2Cor129) January 4, 2021

Matt Schaub is retiring. Hell of a career tbh. When I think of Kubiak, I think of Matt Schaub. — QB Film Room (@QBFilmRoom) January 5, 2021

Matt Schaub is still in the league?!? 🥴🤯 https://t.co/RAgFNrdnGm — Jorge Andrés (@IBThatRaspOnTV) January 5, 2021

Matt schaub is still in the #nfl who knew https://t.co/gAZNwiiUyl — bazookatooth007 (@oganonymous100) January 5, 2021

I thought Matt Schaub called it quits like four years ago https://t.co/HPu1wK0dPh — Vinny (@v1nnyjh) January 5, 2021

Huh. Today I learned Matt Schaub was still in the league https://t.co/GwwZdhx1PU — Jacob Schwartz (@jacobschwartz15) January 5, 2021

Third-string QB Kurt Benkert even showed some love and appreciation.

Legend, thankful for him 🙌🏼 https://t.co/iVobUMdtSr — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) January 4, 2021

Falcons nation still loves you Schaub, and wishes you only the best!

