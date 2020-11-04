Falcons Say Takk McKinley Will Be Held Accountable for Wild Tweets

Ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, trade rumors were swirling around Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley’s name, but he the Falcons didn’t budge or at least get an offer they would have liked.

We found this out via McKinnley himself on Tuesday.

“The Atlanta Falcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers,” Takk tweeted out on Monday.

The @AtlantaFalcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 2, 2020

The tweeting didn’t stop there. He then had the courage to call the Falcons clowns for not trading him for a second-round draft pick last year. This year, they turned down a fifth and sixth-round pick in exchange for him.

These @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 2nd round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year. The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks. 🤡🤡🤡 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The tweets still keep on coming. Atlantic Journal-Constitution reporter, Jason Butt apparently tried to shut down that Takk never received a second-round trade offer. Takk wasn’t afraid to call him out.

False news. Call thomas dimitroff. For the facts sir. https://t.co/u4gvziqLVF — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 4, 2020

McKinley Isn’t Happy

It’s obvious McKinley is not happy in Atlanta and wants to move on. He said he’s been asking to get traded the past two years. It’s interesting that the Falcons haven’t tried to yet.

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said in a press conference on Wednesday that McKinley is handling things incorrectly and that he will be held accountable for his actions. Morris brought it down to being suspended or simply not playing.

“There’s an option to suspend and there’s an option not to play. . . . We’ll talk to Takk and get that thing done,” Morris said, via Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McKinley hasn’t played in a few weeks because he’s been dealing with a groin injury. He currently has eight tackles and a sack in four games this season.

Falcons Decline McKinley’s Fifth-Year Option

When the Falcons declined Takk’s fifth year, he published the Tweet below. This means he was obviously okay with it and probably hoping for Atlanta to trade him.

5th year declined 🙏🏿 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) April 29, 2020

Here’s what the Falcons said in their official statement:

“We have decided to not move forward with a fifth-year option for Takk and at this time are taking a wait-and-see approach in terms of future contracts. Takk has shown the ability to produce at a high level and we look forward to his production in 2020.’’

McKinley’s Injury Spell

Before taking injury hit after injury, McKinley was known as a competitor across the league. The former Bruin was selected in the first round with the 26th overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft by the Falcons. Even before he entered the NFL, he had some shoulder issues that stopped him from turning into the pass rusher Atlanta expected.

Over the past three years, McKinley played has played in 49 games with 26 starts. He also has recorded 17.5 sacks, including a high of 7.0 in 2018. Last fall, he tried to play through his shoulder injury but finished with just 3.5 sacks, before having to step off the field and get surgery.

Atlanta probably wouldn’t trade him last year because they know what he’s capable off and this year they wouldn’t because his contract is coming to and end or they didn’t like the offer.

Either way, I hope Takk finds happiness and peace somehow.

READ NEXT: Interesting Name Emerges on Falcons Next Head Coach Radar