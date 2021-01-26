Falcons Select Stud QB in Latest High-Profile Mock Draft

Longtime ESPN draft analyst, Mel Kiper, revealed his 1.0 2021 NFL mock draft this morning and it includes who he projects the Atlanta Falcons will take at No. 4.

Naturally, Kiper has the Jaguars selecting Clemson’s star Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall and then believes the next quarterback drafted off the boards will be BYU’s Zach Wilson to the Falcons.

This might come by a surprise to some because this would mean Ohio State’s Justin Fields would still be available but Kiper has spoken to coaches in the league and explains why he put Wilson going first over Fields.

“It depends who you talk to in the NFL”, Kipe began to explain on ESPN’s Get Up. “I’ve changed that about six times when I was doing that mock with Fields and Wilson and flip-flopping, but Wilson had such a great year. I had one guy who said Fields but he also said Wilson was spectacular all year. Fields had some, I call them hiccups. Go to the Indiana game, the Northwestern game in particular there. Now in the Northwestern game, he didn’t have Chris Olave, but Wilson didn’t have that hiccup. You go Coastal Carolina––wasn’t great but he was good. So he didn’t have a that subpar game.

“He can spin it like no other. Arm strength, release, athletic ability, got bigger, got stronger after having that shoulder surgery a couple of years ago. So, Zach Wilson, right now, I think has just a slight, slight edge over Justin Fields to become the number two quarterback coming off the board.”

Gameday’s David Pollack Compares Wilson to Two NFL Greats

ESPN College Gameday’s David Pollack was recently asked who Wilson reminds him of. Pollack went on to name two future Hall of Famers.

“He scares the crap out of me because my comparisons that keep coming to mind when I watch him are too good”, Pollack said. “I keep looking at him and he’s got such a smooth, natural ability. He just floats off his back foot and flips it like Aaron Rodgers. He just runs to his left and throws it 60 yards downfield like Patrick Mahomes. Last year I did not get in the Jordan Love comparison with Patrick Mahomes. This guy (Zach Wilson) reminds me of them. His deep ball accuracy is second to none.”

The junior QB ended the 2020 season throwing for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also has 254 rushing yards for 10 touchdowns, which proves exactly how much of a duel threat he is.

What If the Falcons Pick Justin Fields?

The Falcons taking Fields over Wilson certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing since we know the two are not far off from each other.

If that were the case, Fields would be coming home since he is a native of Georgia and played high school ball at Harrison High in Kennesaw Georgia.

He finished the 2020 season throwing for 2,100 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, six interceptions while completing 70.2 percent of his passes. Similar to Wilson, Fields is quick on his feet and He added 383 yards to the ground game with five rushing touchdowns.

Prior to an embarrassing loss to Alabama in the National Championship, Fields had a solid first round of the College Football Playoffs against Clemson. He outplayed Lawrence with a six-touchdown performance.

Atlanta can’t go wrong here. And whoever they pick will have an extraordinary mentor in Matt Ryan with the help from new head coach Arthur Smith who turned Ryan Tannehill’s career around.

