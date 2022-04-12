Falcons Sign Free Agent Who Had a Career Year for Arthur Smith

The connection between the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans grew stronger when the former signed another free agent with ties to head coach Arthur Smith. Ex-Titans star Marcus Mariota is already pencilled in as the Falcons’ likely starting quarterback for 2022, and now he’ll get to throw to a familiar face.

That face was added to the tight end depth chart on Tuesday, April 12. This four-year veteran had a career season for Smith when the latter was offensive coordinator of the Titans in 2020. Now, one of Smith’s former charges will be expected to ease the burden on dynamic, second-year playmaker Kyle Pitts.

Smith Reunites with Another Former Titan

The Falcons reached a one-year agreement with Anthony Firkser, according to Tori McElhaney of the team’s official site. Firsker spent the first three seasons of his pro career around Smith.

Smith initially served as Firkser’s position coach in 2018 before being promoted to coordinator a year later. It proved to be a fruitful partnership, particularly during Smith’s second term calling the plays.

Firkser enjoyed his most productive year, posting career highs for receptions, 39, and yards, 387. It was quite the leap for a player who entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets in 2017.

He spent time on the practice squads for the Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, but moving to Smith’s tight end-heavy offense unlocked Firkser’s talent. The Titans needed Firkser to step up after Delanie Walker called time on his career following the 2019 season.

Walker talked up Firkser’s potential during an appearance on the Talking w/TD podcast with Turron Davenport, via NFL.com’s Grant Gordon: “He sat under me for years and I tried to teach him everything I know, but the dude got wiggles. He can get open, he can catch the ball. I think he going to be elite.”

Walker also said Firkser “destroys linebackers within seconds.” Firkser didn’t quite live up to the hype in 2021, his first season without Smith, catching 34 passes for 291 yards.

He did score two touchdowns, another personal best, including this one against the Miami Dolphins from Week 17:

Anthony Firkser picked a GREAT time to score his first touchdown of the year 🙌⚔️ pic.twitter.com/HSUD8FkycB — Titans Radio (@titansradio) January 2, 2022

Smith will hope to unleash Firkser’s full range of athleticism and versatility in a passing game that looks set to be worryingly reliant on Pitts.

Firkser Offers Natural Support for Pitts

After a 68-catch and 1,026-yard rookie season, it’s going to be Pitts or bust for the Atlanta passing game. Especially when the Falcons’ options at wide receiver, including new arrivals Auden Tate and Damiere Byrd, are less than convincing.

It would help to have another tight end capable of beating coverage. Firkser can fit the bill in the right scheme and also offset the need for the Falcons to add to the position on draft day.

There are some interesting prospects, including Greg Dulcich, who has had a top-30 visit with the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. In terms of playing style and build, 6’2″, 246-pound Firkser compares favorably to 6’3″, 245-pounder Dulcich.

Even so, Kevin Knight of The Falcoholic believes there’s still a scenario where the Falcons go hunting for another tight end during the 2022 NFL draft:

Firkser is not a particularly imposing blocker, so we could still see #Falcons target a blocking specialist late in the draft/UDFA. A good dual-threat option like Cade Otton or Isaiah Likely could also still be in play on Day 2. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) April 12, 2022

Whatever the overall plan is for Firkser, his arrival represents “the first significant signing the Falcons have made to rebuild the tight end position after Hayden Hurst left in free agency and Lee Smith retired at the end of last season,” per McElhaney.