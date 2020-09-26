Falcons Superstar WR Will Be a Game-Time Decision vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said the team will wait until gameday against the Chicago Bears to see decide if Julio Jones will play, per ESPN.

“The only way we’ll do it is if he’s ready to do his thing,” Quinn said told ESPN. “Take it all the way to the game with him.”

Jones, who is fighting a hamstring injury, did not practice all week and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday. Quinn did add that Jones would do some work on the side Friday and that he’s been involved.

Jones had two catches for 24 yards against the Cowboys and said the hamstring affected him while running. If you watched the game, you could tell Jones was struggle to get up from tackles and limping on the sidelines.

Who Will Atlanta Rely On Now?

With Jones being a game-time decision and even if he does play, the Falcons will have to rely a lot more on receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, and tight end Hayden Hurst.

Calvind Ridley will step up as Matty Ice’s No. 1 option which isn’t any concern. Ridley has been averaging over 100 yards each game on his way to 1,000. Russell Gage helped a lot in the loss to the Cowboys and Hayden Hurst made up for Week 1. So, Fantasy Football players should be sure to start Hurst because with or without Jones, he’ll be getting the balls in his hands.

Next in line for a target would be Christian Blake who filled in the last time Julio missed some playing time.

But, let’s not rule out Jones just yet. He’s been in this kind of situation before when it comes to missing a full week of practice yet still having to suit up.

“He has the rare ability to do that when called upon if he is available,” Quinn said. “We’ll give him and a couple others all the time and space they need.”

Atlanta’s Secondary in Trouble?

Quinn has already ruled out safety Ricardo Allen (hyperextended elbow) and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot).

Allen went in for a tackle on Ezekiel Elliot near the end zone. It is wasn’t clear where the injury came from, but Allen came up holding his arm after Elliot knocked out the defensive back. Allen immediately left the game with trainers.

The Falcons are also expected to be without their starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, who suffered an MCL injury last week. The good thing is that non of these injuries are long-term.

Atlanta’s Week to Win

Atlanta is coming of the most embarrasing loss in history, so it’s their time to win. They and Coach Quinn can’t afford to lose this one.

The Falcons offense and defense looked promising early in the first quarter with the help of Dallas’ fumbles. It looked like Atlanta would be on a roll for an easy win and then it got sloppy. Still, we saw a quick glimpse of the potential this team has.

Plus, the Falcons and Bears have something in common—they blow leads. The Bears (0-2) barely escaped with a 17-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday after a 17-0 first-half lead. Atlanta has the better offense even without (knock on wood) Julio Jones. The Bears will be able to put up some points against Atlanta’s revamped defense but not enough to win.

READ NEXT: Atlanta Falcons Owner Calls Out Players for Onside Kick Disaster