Falcons Todd Gurley Trolls Lamar Jackson’s ‘Bathroom Incident’

Lamar Jackson became the center of a joke on Monday night after he missed nearly half a quarter of the Ravens game against the Cleveland Browns due to “cramping.”

However, social media took the video of Jackson running back out on the field and made a joke of it saying Jackson had to go #2. Naturally, it went viral.

We are told Lamar Jackson has cramps but I know the mud-butt shuffle when I see it #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/OxFVMtcSnU — Andrew (@Tashville401) December 15, 2020

Todd Gurley Takes Latest Swip At Lamar

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley didn’t let the joke die down and was the latest one to take a hilarious swipe at Lamar’s alleged bathroom incident.

Gurley shared on Twitter his bathroom mishap where he accidentally dropped his phone while taking a …yeah.

Dropped my phone in the toilet while taking a #2 smh. Shxt happens literally😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 16, 2020

But, don’t worry, he sanitized it.

I just sprayed my phone with Mrs. Meyer’s cleaner and called it a day lol — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) December 16, 2020

And then asked MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson for some tips…haha.

Jackson Returns to Lead Baltimore To A Thrilling Win

Jackson and the Ravens were quite the circus act on Monday night. First, he left at halftime to change cleats because he was slipping and sliding everywhere. And then when he came back out he rushed back into the locker room for his cramps and backup Trace McSorley took over.

But, McSorley went down in the fourth quarter with a knee injury and the Ravens were down 35-34.

Jackson came back out to replace McSorley where he found Hollywood Brown for a 44-yard touchdown. Running back JK Dobbins scored on the 2-point conversion to put the Ravens up 42-35.

But, that didn’t stop the Browns from scoring again to tie the game with just a minute left. Placekicker Justin Tucker made a 55-yard field goal to put the Ravens up 45-42. Baltimore was able to hold the Browns to a final score of 47-42.

In his postgame interview, he told NFL reporter Lisa Salters that what took him so long from returning from his cramping was that he had to get an IV in the locker room.

“I got back to myself. I was cramping. I got that right,” Jackson said.

Jackson Swears He Didn’t Pull A Paul Pierce

Once again, Jackson was confident he didn’t pull a “Paul Pierce.”

“I was cramping,” Jackson told reporters. “I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce. I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce. I was cramping.”

The Paul Pierce reference was a shot at the former Boston Celtics player who was infamous for exiting a 2008 NBA Finals game against the LA Lakers in a wheelchair because of an “injury.”

Nobody believed it was an injury, many thought it was because Pierce had to use the bathroom.

After years of not being able to live down the moment, Peirce finally told the truth on what really happened in an ESPN segment in 2019.

“I have a confession to make,” Pierce said. “I just needed to go to a bathroom.”

Except, a few moments later, Peirce took back his confession and said it was just an injury. And that is how his legacy lives on.

