Falcons Fans React to Matt Ryan Throwing TD to Kyle Pitts [WATCH]

Matt Ryan is looking like a quarterback with dual-threat potential at the Falcons’ minicamp.

The Atlanta Falcons’ official Twitter account posted a video of Matty Ice scrambling before a connection to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts for a touchdown.

While it’s just a video of preseason practice, it’s still an exciting glimpse into what to expect from the Falcons’ new head coach, Arthur Smith, this season.

Falcons Fans React to Matty Ice on the Run

Matt Ryan has never been known as a mobile quarterback, but that could change after 13 seasons of being an elite pocket passer and fans are excited about it.

In fact, it looks like he already has a new nickname, “Matty Wheels,” and has been compared to one of the best mobile QBs in the league, Baltimore Ravens’ MVP Lamar Jackson.

Looked like Lamar Jackson rolling out… — DF_Finn14 (@DF_Finn14) June 15, 2021

Yep, even at 36, Ryan still has a gunslinger.

Maaaaaaan! That play action gonna be fire this year. Our run game is going to be nice. But what that F do? 🧐 — Trade ShoNuff (@TradeShoNuff) June 15, 2021

Others think he’s a version of Mike Vick.

Matt Vick — Jeremiah (@Jeremia29529751) June 15, 2021

A much deserving chef’s kiss.

You have to love the positivity from fans, even if it’s a bit of a stretch.

Heard he ran a 4.2 😂😂😂 — Baby Kleph 🦅 (@BabyKleph) June 15, 2021

Matt Ryan to Kyle Pitts all season long, that’s what this guy is talking about.

Inject it into my veins — Kingxanny (@kingxannyxanny) June 15, 2021

Pitts was considered the “unicorn” of the 2021 draft.

Matty Ice to the Unicorn for 6! I can’t wait to hear that this season. — John C (@jCredo48) June 15, 2021

But then there are those fans who can’t seem to move on, yet.

Hate you all thinking it’s that easy to replace Julio — Silky (@SillkyIII) June 15, 2021

