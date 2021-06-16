Falcons Fans React to Matt Ryan Throwing TD to Kyle Pitts [WATCH]

Matt Ryan is looking like a quarterback with dual-threat potential at the Falcons’ minicamp.
The Atlanta Falcons’ official Twitter account posted a video of Matty Ice scrambling before a connection to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts for a touchdown.
While it’s just a video of preseason practice, it’s still an exciting glimpse into what to expect from the Falcons’ new head coach, Arthur Smith, this season.
Falcons Fans React to Matty Ice on the Run
Matt Ryan has never been known as a mobile quarterback, but that could change after 13 seasons of being an elite pocket passer and fans are excited about it.
In fact, it looks like he already has a new nickname, “Matty Wheels,” and has been compared to one of the best mobile QBs in the league, Baltimore Ravens’ MVP Lamar Jackson.
Yep, even at 36, Ryan still has a gunslinger.
Others think he’s a version of Mike Vick.
A much deserving chef’s kiss.
You have to love the positivity from fans, even if it’s a bit of a stretch.
Matt Ryan to Kyle Pitts all season long, that’s what this guy is talking about.
Pitts was considered the “unicorn” of the 2021 draft.
But then there are those fans who can’t seem to move on, yet.
