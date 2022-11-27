Fans React to Falcons Painful Loss to Washington

The Atlanta Falcons are now 5-7 after losing to the Washington Commanders, 19-13, on Sunday at FedEx Field.

There were a few moments when the Falcons found a spark, the first being when quarterback Marcus Mariota connected with tight end MyCole Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass to give Atlanta a 10-7 lead.

8️⃣5️⃣ gettin' it DONE 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CjKO43nNCp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2022

Pruitt had been the guy to step up in place of the injured Kyle Pitts. Pruitt and Mariota had already played together at Tennessee with Smith before coming to Atlanta this offseason.

Linebacker Mykal Walker also had an important play, intercepting Washington quarterback Tyler Heinicke right before the half.

Mykal Walker with his second INT of the season! pic.twitter.com/Q2tYSeHSeJ — Sidelines – FresnoState (@SSN_FresnoState) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier led the ground game with 54 yards on 11 carries.

Mariota had a better day, going 15 of 35 for 173 yards with a touchdown and interception. He also added 49 yards in the backfield on six carries. However, his interception to ultimately end the game was extra painful for Atlanta and marked the second red zone interception Mariota has thrown over his career.

However, none of that was enough to keep Atlanta in the game as Washington’s defense came up bigger and better when they needed to.

Fans Chime in After Loss

Per usual, Falcons fans and more chimed in on Sunday’s loss.

“Death, Taxes, and Marcus Mariota being absolutely horrible at football,” a fan tweeted.

Death, Taxes, and Marcus Mariota being absolutely horrible at football. — Steven Haworth (@SteveItAllToMe) November 27, 2022

Who is to blame this time for the Falcons loss? Some think it’s still Mariota, but others believe it’s Arthur Smith’s playcalling.

“Did the Atlanta Falcons lose on purpose? Arthur Smith or Marcus Mariota’s fault?”- another fan asked on Twitter.

Did the Atlanta Falcons lose on purpose? Arthur Smith or Marcus Mariota’s fault? — Jack Schoch (@jackschoch_) November 27, 2022

“Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith, and the Falcons’ Special Teams about to CATCH THESE HANDS. How pathetic,” a fan wrote.

Marcus Mariota, Arthur Smith, and the Falcons’ Special Teams about to CATCH THESE HANDS. How pathetic — Kelsey (@kelseylorenzoni) November 27, 2022

“Play calling in the red zone on the last drive lost the game to Washington, not Marcus Mariota,” another fan wrote.

#falconrecapblog Play calling in the red zone on the last drive lost the game to Washington, not Marcus Mariota. — CM (@goggins_matt) November 27, 2022

The Falcons had been efficient all game running over Washington.

“Leave Arthur Smith and Marcus Mariota in Washington,” a fan said.

Leave Arthur Smith and Marcus Mariota in Washington — Rika is Peak Sometimes (@X_DieSometimes) November 27, 2022

This Falcons loss hurt a little more this time as the Falcons entered the matchup on track to a playoff re-birth, which could now be long gone.

The good news is, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns in overtime, so Atlanta isn’t fully out of the race just yet, but it does make it much harder for them.

“I’ve been in this long enough to know that you don’t want others to control your destiny,” Mariota said after the game in response to the Bucs losing, via Tori McElhaney.