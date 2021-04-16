Falcons Fans React to Team Releasing RB Ito Smith

The Atlanta Falcons made a number of moves on Thursday and releasing running back Ito Smith was one of them.

Smith was a fourth-round pick for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 draft. This move might come by surprise, but the Falcons picking up free agent running backs Mike Davis and

Cordarrelle Patterson means they were bound to make some big changes.

We have released RB Ito Smith. https://t.co/uqTO1NHjjN — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 15, 2021

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Falcons Fans React to the Team’s Decision on Ito Smith

In his three seasons in Atlanta, Smith appeared in 35 games for the Falcons. He ranked third among Falcons in yards rushing last season gaining 268 yards on 63 carries. He also had 17 receptions for 75 yards.

With the Falcons’ top running backs (Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, and Smith) now free agents, this leaves fans wondering what’s going on and others excited for what’s to come next.

Here’s was a handful of fans have thought so far:

Hold up what yall doing pic.twitter.com/0b8Wuis50q — Trey🖕🏽💔🖕🏽 (@Trey_N_Deep88) April 15, 2021

Not my boy ito🤦‍♂️ Good luck judge wherever you land! give this man a opportunity and watch em ball; — J-Dawg🤙(DIRTYBIRDNATION🔴⚫️) (@JustinBlalockD1) April 15, 2021

This is going to be a whole new team for real!! I’m liking the direction!! — J.Reed (@jreed678) April 15, 2021

Now we can draft najee — Matty ice szn❄️❄️❄️❄️ (@FalconsAlways) April 15, 2021

Going to be in your mentions shouting 28-3 until you trade us the #4 pick — 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝟏𝟏 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝘃 (@incredelman11) April 15, 2021

Upgrading from below average players that are some how beloved by Falcon Fans…lol. — Chilliam (@gathers_will) April 15, 2021

Wow! Thank you for the memories Ito. You were a very hard runner who gave your all. Best of luck — Nick Lofton (@ChadLofton) April 15, 2021

Good luck Ito and thanks for your effort. You carried us the last half of last year. Best of luck to you in your next NFL location. — MetsFalconsFan (@fordhamjoe1) April 16, 2021

Making space for Todd Gurley or Najee — SłMPLY🙄🌎☄💕 (@SIMPLYVERT) April 15, 2021

NOOOOOO 😟😢 goodbye young fella @ItoSmith I wish you the best in your career. ATL LOVES YOU MAN. — Dr0gan {POR🏀31-23}{ATL🏈} (@Pr0d_Dr0gan) April 15, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Coach Arthur Smith’s Backfield Plan

Arthur Smith knew taking the Falcons’ head coaching job was going to be a tough task.

“We’re not going to have Derrick Henry here,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “So, it’s not like I think we’re going to have Derrick Henry.”

In Smith’s last two seasons at Tennesse, he led one of the most powerful rushing attacks in league history with Henry as his weapon. Henry became the eighth player in the NFL to rush for more than 2,000 yards in one season. Henry’s 2,027 rushing yards currently ranks fifth all-time.

As for the Falcons, their rushing attack ranked 27th across in the NFL last season. Their backfield totaled just over 1,500 yards in rushing yards with Todd Gurley leading the way.

Gurley led the team with 678 yards and nine touchdowns, but by the end of the season, he was no longer the lead back. Both Gurley and the team’s No. 2 rushing option, Brian Hill, became free agents back in March.

But Smith remains up for the challenge of stacking the Falcons’ run game.

“The reality is that we’ll get multiple backs in here, and we’ll have the way we trust our schemes and the way we teach the details of it, and we’ll commit to it,” Smith said. “That should provide hope to people because of that mindset.”

The Falcons depth chart currently lists Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison, and Tony Brooks-James.

Davis is set to be the team’s No. 1 option, however, Todd Gurley and Brian Hill are still on the market so it’ll be interesting to see if the Falcons turn back to one of them. If not, the Falcons have nine draft picks so far and using one on a young tailback might be in their plans.