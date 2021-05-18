Falcons Fans Shocked Over Viral Picture of RB Mike Davis

The Atlanta Falcons have started offseason training and fans are taking notice, especially to the new addition of running back Mike Davis.

A picture of Davis that the Falcons and posted to Twitter is currently going viral because of his noticeably massive thighs.

On Monday Davis tweeted, “That 28 jersey looked so good at practice today.” The Falcons’ social media team responded with the photo pictured captioned, “Can DEFINITELY confirm.”

Falcons Fans Reactions to Davis’ Massive Thighs

The Falcons have lacked a strong backfield for three consecutive seasons, so Atlanta fans getting a glimpse at Davis and how much effort he has been putting into leg day seemed to be both shocking and exciting.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound tailback looks inhuman to some.

Wait humans are allowed to have thighs like those? Sheesh — Gaurav (@gvedak) May 18, 2021

It also seems as if Davis did not have these things on him up until now, or nobody noticed them before.

I honestly didn’t know he was that big😳 — CageFighter (@cagefighter_) May 18, 2021

It’s the hat that makes him look like “everyone’s uncle.”

This man could eat my uncles for breakfast — Senator Ted Coups (R-MX) (@BasedCorp) May 18, 2021

Davis’s thighs look so big that a fan compared them to Saquon Barkley.

Those thighs put Saquon Barkley to shame — Nathan (@justnate90) May 18, 2021

And here is an up-close and personal photo of his mammoth thighs.

TF IS THIIIIIIIIIS pic.twitter.com/pbqVj3cl9F — TE VAAA ‘SE SHUPID 🇩🇴 (@ShupidChaz) May 18, 2021

Falcons Refuse to Name Davis as Their Starting Back

Unfortunately for Davis, having the biggest thighs on the backfield depth chart doesn’t automatically qualify him for the starting position.

According to the team’s new running backs coach, Desmond Kitchings, the backs will have to prove themselves for the starting job.

“You look at my room, I have some guys who still probably should have a chip on their shoulders to prove themselves,” Kitchings said via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Mike (Davis) got an opportunity last year, but he hasn’t really been a feature guy. Patterson is transitioning in his role. You have some guys like Qadree Ollison and Tony Brooks-James and these rookie free agents, they all should be chomping at the bit to prove they are a caliber game to help this team go win games as a ball carrier, pass protector and pass receiver out of the backfield.”

Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft last month, the Falcons were unclear as to who they might turn to as their RB1, however, they didn’t find one worth adding with their nine draft picks. They looked to free agency and rookie UDFA’s instead.

“We didn’t draft a running back … so, if I’m in the room, personally, I’m seeing this opportunity like it’s an open-door policy, let’s go out here and compete” Kitchings said.

Davis stepped up for the injured Christian McCaffrey last season and played in 15 games with the Panthers, rushing for 642 yards on 165 carries and six touchdowns. This offseason, Davis will be up against Qadree Ollison, Tony Brooks-James, Cordarrelle Patterson, Caleb Huntley, and Javian Hawkins for the No. 1 spot.

