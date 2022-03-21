Falcons ‘Fielded Trade Calls’ Ahead of Matt Ryan Deadline: Report

Atlanta Falcons‘ longtime quarterback, Matt Ryan, has a decision to make.

In order to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Falcons had initially pushed back Ryan’s $7.5 million bonus due on Friday to Monday. This meant that the Falcons could save some money while also giving Ryan time to vet his trade options.

However, the Falcons failed to get Watson to Atlanta after he chose a historic deal with the Cleveland Browns and now the team will either be paying Ryan his bonus, and then some, or sending him off to another team.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ryan does in fact have options as the team “fielded trade calls” over the weekend.

The #Falcons fielded trade calls the last few days centered around QB Matt Ryan, sources say. Today is a deadline to make a decision, as Ryan will earn a $7.5M roster bonus from ATL if he’s on the roster at 4 pm. It’ll be either a trade or back to ATL, possibly with a sweetener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2022

Whatever the final decision may be, the ball is in Ryan’s hands and he will have until 4 p.m. to decide if he stays or goes.

Falcons Rumors: Ryan’s Asking Price

Amidst all of the drama in Atlanta, a rumor has emerged that Ryan will stay as long as he gets a new long-term deal.

JPA Football is hearing that Ryan wants a 3-year deal from the team.

Rumors: #Falcons QB Matt Ryan wants a brand new 3-year deal from the team, per @LanceZierlein — JPA Football  (@jpafootball) March 20, 2022

For 14 seasons, Matt Ryan has played a major key in leading the Falcons, making it difficult to imagine that he may no longer be the centerpiece.

The 36-year-old finished the 2021 season completing 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While he’s no longer in his “prime” those numbers prove that he’s still competing at a high level and deserves a team that values him.

