Former Falcons Super Bowl RB Doubts Deshaun Watson Rumors

Jamal Anderson believes in Deshaun Watson’s talent, but he doesn’t believe the Atlanta Falcons will trade for the Houston Texans’ quarterback.

Anderson, whose rushing exploits helped carry the Falcons to Super Bowl XXXIV during the 1998 season, took to Twitter to cast doubt on the rumors regarding Watson:

I have NOT entertained for ONE second, Deshaun Watson to Falcons. Don’t see it. Don’t care what reports say. Don’t care about meetings. Don’t 👀 it. This organization? 🧐 Birds are going to go from Matt Ryan to Deshaun Watson? Yeah right. LOL. But Anything is possible 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) March 16, 2022

Yet, the former four-time 1,000-yard rusher wouldn’t close the door completely on the possibility of his old team acquiring Watson. Anderson thinks it’s a stretch, but the Falcons are one of four teams, including NFC South rivals the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, said to be interested in striking a deal with the Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen.

Anderson Has Doubts, But Hope, About Watson

While he can’t envisage a deal happening, Anderson was adamant he’d be more than happy to see Watson suit up for the Falcons this season:

So we’re clear…. I’m definitely not trying to be negative. I would take Watson in a second. Clearly, not the owner or running the organization. Birds literally lost two of the top 25 wide receivers in the NFL in the past year and we haven’t made a move there. But Watson?! LMAO — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) March 16, 2022

It’s obvious why Anderson and many others who have an interest in the Falcons would welcome Watson. The latter is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, a legitimate dual-threat signal-caller, who has already been named to the Pro Bowl three times and led the league in passing yards, with 4,823, in 2020.

He’s also been mired in controversy and legal troubles. Watson was recently before a criminal grand jury in Texas facing accusations of possible sexual misconduct. The grand jury declined to indict Watson.

The Falcons may have the inside track toward landing Watson. It comes from his relationship with owner Arthur Blank, dating back to Watson’s days playing at Gainesville High in Georgia, per Schefter and Mortensen. Their report also detailed how Watson worked with Falcons’ passing game specialist T.J. Yates during their time with the Texans.

A meeting between the player and the Falcons will take place on Wednesday, March 16, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero:

The #Falcons will meet with #Texans QB Deshaun Watson today, per me and @TomPelissero, the fourth such meeting for a team that has extended a trade offer for Watson. The #Saints, #Panthers, and #Browns are the others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Anderson is aware of the history, but remains unconvinced about the Falcons’ chances, even if he hopes something unexpected might happen:

Again. I love Watson. A tremendous talent. I know his history with this team BETTER than YOU! I was around. I Just don’t see this realistically happening and I haven’t since the first reports. But…. In my *KD* voice 👀🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Y4dN5hobvI — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) March 16, 2022

Anything was certainly possible when Anderson rushed for 1,846 yards and 14 touchdowns to power the ’98 Falcons into the Super Bowl. They lost to the Denver Broncos, but Anderson’s exploits and distinctive celebrations helped a team coached by the late, great Dan Reeves, get the moniker “Dirty Birds.”

The Falcons have only returned to the big game once since, famously collapsing against the New England Patriots when leading 28-3 in Super Bowl LI. Atlanta quickly slid out of contention in the aftermath of that painful defeat.

Any attempts to rebuild could be accelerated by having an elite, young playmaker at football’s most important position. It won’t be easy to get a deal done, though, with other teams already making strong pushes for 26-year-old Watson.

Falcons May Have Toughest Road to Watson

The connection between Watson and the franchise is a definite advantage for the Falcons and a factor that shouldn’t be easily dismissed. Yet, the type of trade package required to secure a trade may be tough for the Falcons to swing.

That package will need to consist of at least three first-round draft picks, something the Saints and Panthers have already offered, per Rapoport.

There’s also the not-so small matter of Matt Ryan still being under contract. The 36-year-old could restructure his deal to ease a significant salary cap hit this year, but as Schefter and Moretensen pointed out, “there still is no official agreement and nothing has been turned in to the NFL. If the Falcons trade Ryan after June 1, they could free up $8.75 million worth of salary-cap space.”

There are other moves Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot can make to save money. He’s already released defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, but The Athletic‘s Josh Kendall said this decision wasn’t related to any QB chase:

I wouldn't read this as a Watson-related move. This was expected before last week. https://t.co/JSjLh6cwKj — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) March 15, 2022

The Falcons are in the mix for Watson, but there are many things for the franchise to untangle first, not least Ryan’s situation. He’s unlikely to receive the news the Falcons are actively shopping for his successor too warmly.

It’s one reason why Anderson is right to be more hopeful than realistic about any Watson to Atlanta rumors.