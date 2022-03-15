Former Falcons WR to Join Tom Brady, Division Rival

Russell Gage has found a new home in free agency. Unfortunately for the Atlanta Falcons, Gage’s next destination is a little too familiar.

The Falcons’ leading wide receiver in 2021 is “expected” to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Source: Former #Falcons WR Russell Gage is expected to sign with the #Bucs. More weapons for Tom Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Then it was confirmed by Greg Auman of The Athletic:

I can confirm Bucs have agreed to terms with Falcons receiver Russell Gage on a deal to bring him to Tampa. Bucs get a proven commodity at WR3, only adding to their young receiving depth. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 15, 2022

Gage now gets the chance to connect with Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady, who recently reversed his decision to retire. Instead, Brady will return for a 23rd season in the pros, something sure to keep the Bucs favorites in the NFC South, where the Falcons are still trying to build a contender.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Losing Gage a Double Blow

Gage leaving town is a double blow for the Falcons. First, it means further damage for an already depleted wide receiver room.

Calvin Ridley’s suspension for violating the league’s betting policy means the Falcons lack a true No. 1 wideout. Gage showed flashes of potential to grow into that role with his performances last season.

Ridley stepped away from the team for his mental wellbeing, so Gage became the go-to target for quarterback Matt Ryan on the outside. He responded well, hauling in 66 receptions for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

Gage was particularly effective against the Buccaneers, according to Auman:

Russell Gage is 26. Listed at 6-0, 184 pounds. Four seasons in Atlanta, 193 catches for 2,065 yards and 9 TDs. Good production against the Bucs — 48 for 484 and two TDs in eight career games. Another LSU alum for Bucs. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 15, 2022

Ironically, the Falcons might wish Gage had been a little quieter against their division rival. The Bucs clearly took notice of the qualities Gage can bring to a passing game.

Now, the Falcons need to step up their efforts to put some dynamic pass-catchers around Ryan and second-year tight end Kyle Pitts.

Wide Receiver Remains a FA Priority

Pitts is the only breakaway threat in this offense. His isolation could be compounded because Gage isn’t the only free agent receiver who may not return to the Falcons this offseason.

Cordarrelle Patterson converted to running back during 2021, but he’s still also a wideout by trade. Patterson remains a safe pair of hands, per PFF Fantasy Football:

Cordarrelle Patterson receiving since 2015 🎯 244 targets

🎯 5 drops pic.twitter.com/Tf9tmLRTw0 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 1, 2022

The cupboard looks pretty bare in Atlanta, but the Falcons still have moves they can make. General manager Terry Fontenot has already taken one step toward that aim.

It involves tendering restricted free agent Olamide Zaccheaus, per Katz Brothers Sports and ESPN’s Adam Schefter. His updated contract situation was explained by Michael Rothstein of ESPN:

Since I know there will be questions about tenders in regard to Olamide Zaccheaus. Basically a right-of-first-refusal tender means the Falcons can match any offer given to Zaccheaus by another team. If they choose not to match, there is no draft compensation. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 15, 2022

There is also still a clutch of talented veterans at the position left on this year’s market. They include Allen Robinson, Juju Smith-Schuster and Cam Sims.

Both Robinson and Smith-Schuster would be great additions as receivers who constantly win between the hashmarks and make yards after the catch. They’d give Ryan the reliable, short-range options he loves to target.

Meanwhile, 6’5″ Sims would be a vertical threat in an offense not known for stretching the field. Sims, who played his football for the Washington Football Team last season, would be a cheaper option for a Falcons franchise that has just $13,624,973 worth of room to work with under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com.

It makes things tight when Fontenot still needs to address offensive line, linebacker, running back and the pass rush. That’s a hefty to-do list, but Gage not returning means the Falcons can’t forget about adding a receiver.