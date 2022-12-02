Falcons’ Free Agent Target Will Compton Not Giving Up

The Atlanta Falcons and linebacker Will Compton were working through a deal during Thanksgiving weekend, according to the former Tennessee Titans linebacker himself.

However, that deal never worked out due to Compton’s business off of the field involving sports gambling with his employer, Barstool Sports.

The NFL is strictly against sports betting as it disrupts the integrity of the game.

But Compton isn’t giving up. Since departing from Atlanta, he has been making several calls to try and work through the legal matters. He even took to Twitter in order to catch some support from the NFLPA.

“The Atlanta Falcons wanted to sign me last week (some are considering it the biggest 33-year-old practice squad signing of all time) but that was unable to happen due to some of my business endeavors off the field,” Compton wrote on Twitter.

He added, “The hang up right now is getting come clarity and permission from our union to send a document in order to proceed toward the next step in the process. If I could get a little more urgency and support from the legal team on these matters that would be greatly appreciated.”

Arthur Smith Has No Comment on Compton (Yet)

Compton first took to Twitter on Monday, November 21 to report the news of signing with the Falcons.

“Year 10 is officially underway,” he wrote with a video attached.

BREAKING NEWS I am signing with the @AtlantaFalcons Year 10 is officially underway pic.twitter.com/ZbknECugHx — Will Compton (@_willcompton) November 22, 2022

“I could not have envisioned a better situation than signing with the Atlanta Falcons,” Compton joked in his video. “Ever since they blew that lead at the Super Bowl, the 28–3 lead, I knew at some point in my career, I’d have to do whatever it took to bring this city a little bit of hope.”

He proceeded to update fans on his journey.

“I passed the physical this morning,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “We’ve been waiting on all of the contracting to get sorted out. There are several moving parts with my work off the field that has to get squared away. More to come on the most unique practice squad signing in NFL history.”

However, later that night, Compton tweeted again, “Year 10 might be in danger.”

The Falcons went on to sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil to the active roster but did not ink Compton.

Head coach Arthur Smith was asked about Compton during his Wednesday press conference.

“I’ll talk about people who are officially on our roster,” he said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. You will get more from Will than you would from me. If somebody is officially on the roster, I will be happy to speak more about it.”

Compton Entered the League in 2013

Compton, 33, initially joined the league as an undrafted free agent signing of the Washington Commanders in 2013.

The Nebraska product spent five seasons in Washington in a backup role before moving on to journeyman stops at the Tennessee Titans (2018 and 2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2019 and 2021) and New Orlean Saints (2019).

He saw action in two games with the Raiders last fall, recording just a single tackle for the.

Over the last nine seasons, Compton has logged 323 tackles, a sack, four forced fumbles and three interceptions through 92 games with 40 starts.

As he sits back and awaits his next opportunity, Compton co-hosts a podcast, “Bussin’ With the Boys,” alongside Taylor Lewan through Barstool Sports.