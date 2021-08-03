Falcons Host Ex-Titans, Texans RB

Former Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans running back D’Onta Foreman worked out for Atlanta Falcons during their first padded practice at training camp today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Former Texans’ and Titans’ RB D'Onta Foreman is visiting today with the Atlanta Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2021

Foreman Is a Former Third-Round Draft Pick

Foreman, 25, was originally drafted by the Texans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He saw action in ten games as a rookie, recording 327 rushing yards and two scores on 78 carries. However, his season was cut short with an Achilles tear. The following season (2018) he was placed on the PUP list and reactivated in December. But after poor work habits and show up late to meetings ahead of the 2019 season, Houston released Foreman.

Soon after, he had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts but a torn bicep kept him from staying long and he ended up sitting out as a free agent for the 2019 season.

He found a home with the Tennessee Titans for the 2020 season and tallied 22 rushes for 95 yards. Foreman has 421 yards rushing and a 3.9 ypc average for his NFL career thus far.

Mike Davis Is Set to Be Atlanta’s RB1

The Falcons have been in a drought when it comes to their ground game and finished last season ranked 27th across the league after totaling just over 1,500 yards in rushing yards.

Atlanta’s depth chart currently looks like Mike Davis as RB1 following by Qadree Ollison, Cordarrelle Patterson and undrafted rookie, Javian Hawkins.

Davis has never really been in the NFL spotlight since being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.

He had a big shot last season after he stepped up for the injured Christian McCaffrey in Carolina and rushed for a career-high 642 yards and six touchdowns on 165 carries in 15 games (12 starts).

He enters Falcons training camp as the expected No. 1 running back with a new head coach who loves to run the ball. Of course, the Falcons will have to fix their offensive line for Davis to get more action, but he’s in a perfect position to post some much higher numbers under Arthur Smith.

While winning is nearly everything, so is building chemistry with his teammates, which Davis has done a good job with over the summer.

He and vetted quarterback Matt Ryan have already developed a strong bond heading into training camp.

“The relationship is really good between me and Matt,” Davis told reporters last week. “He’s a veteran guy. He knows what to look for. Really smart out there on the field. Anytime that you have a smart quarterback like Matt, that’s always a plus.”

Davis doesn’t know the exact game plan with smith, but he’s ready to do what’s asked of him to help Atlanta’s ground game get back on track.

The Falcons cut running back Tony Brooks-James just a few days ago, so it will be interesting to see what they end up doing with Foreman.

