Insider Discusses Falcons Chances of Signing 4-Time Pro Bowl DT

Grady Jarrett is one of the more disruptive defensive tackles in the NFL. Yet, it’s also true Jarrett is something of an island unto himself along the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive line.

The two-time Pro Bowler regularly sees double and even triple teams. That would surely change if the Falcons added a dominant force still left on the free-agent market.

Pairing Ndamukong Suh with Jarrett would give the Falcons a formidable one-two punch along the interior every opponent on the 2022 schedule would fear. Unfortunately, one team insider believes it would be difficult to get a deal done for Suh, who wouldn’t come cheap with four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl trophy on his CV.

Suh Question Raises Exciting Prospect for Falcons

The following question was put to Falcons.com Digital Managing Editor Scott Bair: “Do you think N. Suh along side Grady Jarrett would be unstoppable?”

Bair responded with a note of caution about the chances of Suh actually moving to Atlanta: