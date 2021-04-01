Speedy LSU WR ‘Dazzles’ Falcons GM at Pro Day

On Wednesday, LSU wide reciever Ja’Marr Chase had held his Pro Day with Atlanta Falcons’ general manager Terry Fontenot, offensive coordinator Dave Ragone and wide receivers coach David Brock.

The 6-foot-1, 208 pound Tigers product ‘dazzled’ everyone in attendance, according to

D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Chase showed off his explosiveness by running a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds and had 41-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump.

“I kind of surprised myself,” Chase said. “I was going for low 4.4s (in the 40-yard dash), but last night I was feeling good about my starts and I felt like I could have got 4.3s.”

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Ja’Marr Chase’s Scouting Report

The last time anyone saw Chase in action was in 2020 when LSU took on Clemson to win the national title. Falcons’ 2020 first-round draft pick, cornerback A.J. Terrell, was tasked with covering the speedy wideout.

Chase caught nine passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns that game then opted out of the 2020 season to focus on his professional career.

Pro Football Focus sums ups Chases’ positives in their official scouting report:

“Dominant game-controlling receiver who projects well to the next level. Smooth and fluid, quickly releases into pass routes, and immediately gets to top speed. Has a burst of speed that helps him separate from opponents, tracks the pass in the air, and nicely times his receptions. Displays outstanding focus and concentration, uses his frame to shield away defenders, and snatches the ball with his hands away from his frame.

“Easily adjusts to the errant throw, comes back to the ball to make himself an available target, and keeps the play inbounds after the catch. Plays with balance and body control, and easily reaches back to grab the errant throw from the air. Very instinctive, plays with great awareness, and is on the same page as his quarterback. Fast in both a straight line and laterally.”

Follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Falcons Also Attended Kyle Pitts’ Pro Day

While Fontenot and the gang were in Baton Rough, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was in Gainsville watching Florida’s star cornerback Kyle Pitts in action.

Pitts, unofficially, ran a 4.44 40-yard dash which is considered unusual for his size at

6-foot-five and 245 pounds.

Pitts believes the Falcons are “pretty interested” in him and have reportedly had “multiple” Zoom meetings with Pitts and spoke again today to plan and “talk on Zoom again in the future.”

The Falcons are set to draft at No. 4 overall in the first round and both Chase and Pitts will still be on the board if they pass on a quarterback. However, if they are eyeing someone else other than a new QB, expect the Falcons to trade back.